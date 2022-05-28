AA Advice: What to do after a motorway breakdown

An amazing 35,000 vehicles a day drove along Transmission Gully (pictured below) in its first 10 days of operation, and the new 27km stretch of road has drawn positive feedback from motorists. But even on a brand new road, there were 114 incidents in those 10 days, according to the management company that monitors it via camera, 24/7.

Flat tyres, unsecured loads, running out of petrol – more than half of the incidents involved vehicles having to stop (which is illegal on motorways in New Zealand).

Only stop in an emergency

It’s dangerous to stop or park on the motorway and can lead to a $150 infringement fee, or a maximum fine of $1000 if convicted. This fine could also be applied if you run out fuel and your car causes major traffic disruption.

Until 1984, it was an offence to run out of fuel on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. But that is no longer the case, despite a police request in 2009 to make it offence to run out of fuel anywhere on the Auckland motorway network.

You can understand why police feel frustrated by motorway breakdowns. The AA attends nearly 1000 callouts each year on the Auckland network and the Harbour Bridge is a major hotspot: 86 callouts in 2020 and 68 in 2021.

The other major breakdown site is the Northern Motorway, where the AA attended 87 callouts in 2020 and 77 in 2021. To try and keep traffic flowing, a team of engineers monitor live traffic webcams, so they may send help if they see you in trouble.

What to do if you break down

If you do break down on a motorway, you should: