AA BUYER’S GUIDE: Don’t buy a lemon

So you’ve done it. You’ve decided that you want to get a “new” second-hand car. But where do you start? And how do you know that the car is as reliable as the seller is saying on the ad?

No buyer wants to pay more for a car than it is actually worth. Or fork out cash on repairs for a car they’ve only just bought. But there are several things you can consider to avoid instant regret.

Identify your needs

Yes, it really starts as simply as this. Ask yourself what it is that you need from a car, to ensure you make the right decision. Do you need something that’s spacious for those family camping trips during the summer? Or is a compact car more suitable for your busy life in the city?

Do the research

If you want to ensure you’re getting value for money and not being ripped off, researching what else is out there is a great place to start. Check online and look at other sellers that are advertising the same vehicle you’re currently considering. Compare condition, age, price and mileage.

If you can find something better than the car you’re currently looking at, you may want to re-think your options.

Be sure to check it out

It goes without saying that anything can look good in a photo. Images advertising a vehicle might make it look like a Ferrari when, in reality, it’s an old banger. Checking the car out in person and really examining its condition will reassure that everything is as it seems.

One top tip: pay particular attention to the body-panel alignment of a car, as mismatched panels are usually a sign of previous crashes, damage and repairs.

Take it for a test drive

While the vehicle may look spick and span from the exterior, there’s no way to tell what’s really going on inside, until you take it for a drive. Then you’ll immediately get a feel for the car, its handling, transmission and whether it’s right for you.

Ask for service history

Cars that have records of consistent servicing have usually been well maintained by their owners. Buying a car with a reliable service history will give some reassurance that the car is unlikely to need any immediate repairs.

While these steps should help answer some of the queries you have about a vehicle before you buy, sometimes it’s handy to get some help from the experts as well.

Vehicle inspection

If you still have unanswered questions about the condition of a car before you buy it, a vehicle inspection can give complete confidence in your purchase. At the AA our mechanics carry out a 100+ point vehicle check, giving you a very strong indication of any recommended repairs and potential WoF issues.

At $184 for AA members, an inspection requires a financial commitment to be made before you even own the car. However, the other option is to take your chances and find out at the car’s next service or WoF that it’s not in good shape. Even worse, you get a nasty surprise when you’re driving it that all isn’t as it was made out to be.

History checks and reports

AA Vehicle History Reports check over three million records held in government and private databases, covering cars, vans, trucks, motorbikes, caravans and trailers. They provide you with reassurance that you’re not about to buy a car that’s an insurance write-off, stolen or is about to be repossessed. An AA Vehicle History Report costs $18.95 for members.

Vehicle valuation

AA Vehicle Valuation Reports check the market price for pretty much any make or model of car in New Zealand to ensure that you’re paying a fair market value. It will also specify the mileage, condition, petrol consumption and emissions rating of the car, giving you an idea of running cost. An AA Vehicle Valuation Report costs $19.95 for members.

Buying a second-hand car can be cheap or expensive, but either way you want to avoid paying out more in the long run. Take your time up front, make the right choice based upon needs and follow these steps so you know what to look out for. And if you’d like a little bit of extra help, talk to an expert. Happy car hunting!