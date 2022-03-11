AA Buyer's Guide: Getting a used car on a budget

If money were no object, most of us would know exactly what sort of car we would want to buy. But sadly, the type of car we would like to buy is often very different from the one we can afford. Here are a few tips to reduce the risk of buying a lemon.

Where to look

Some auction houses have budget or end-of-life vehicle auctions, which can be a great way to source a pre-loved vehicle that may have been left as a trade-in. However, one of the disadvantages is you’re probably going to be talking to a salesperson, rather than the previous owner who knows the vehicle inside out.

Buying from a trusted dealer is also a good idea. AA Motoring’s AA Preferred Dealer Network has high quality, licensed Motor Vehicle Traders.

The Network is a select group of dealers which the AA has taken through a thorough review and selection process. The vehicles in their yards have been through a series of checks conducted by the AA and offer a level of service which the AA backs and trusts.

History report

In general, low-cost vehicles tend to be found online across classified listings and auction sites. Wherever you look when buying a car, it’s important you safeguard yourself. That’s why we recommend getting an AA History Check to ensure that there are no skeletons in the closet.

An AA History Check scans through over three million records covering cars, vans, trucks, motorbikes, caravans and trailers. To avoid buying an insurance write-off, stolen car or a car about to be repossessed, the AA recommends buyers invest in in an AA Vehicle History Report.

What to ask

When vehicles are sold privately it is sometimes more difficult to uncover the nitty gritty about a vehicle such as economy and horsepower. In most cases you’re better off doing your own research ahead of time.

Don’t be afraid to be overly inquisitive when trying to establish an idea of the vehicle’s performance and ability. Key questions that should be asked include:

How long have they owned the vehicle?

Do they have a record of the vehicle’s service and WoF history?

Do they have a record of any previous mechanical repairs?

Research online independent road tests that were carried out when the vehicle was first sold in the country.

Aim for satisfactory

Keep in mind the vehicle isn’t fresh off the boat, so you’re more likely to find high mileage, dents, scratches, and some interior stains. It’s important to therefore distinguish between cosmetic damage and more serious issues. Mild bumps and bruises may be acceptable, but more serious issues like rust and structural damage could haunt you on the next WoF inspection.

Mechanically, it’s a bit more difficult to determine how much life the vehicle has left. There are some basic checks you can do to reduce the risk of disappointment such as:

Inspecting when the cambelt was changed

Looking over the service history and even old WoF papers

Look and listen

Always take the car for a test drive, cut the chit chat, and listen for anything out of the ordinary.

Do any suspicious lights come on when you turn the ignition switch?

Do any dash lights not come on that should?

Does the car splutter as you fire up the engine?

If you hear knocking, clunking, clanking tapping or squeaking noises as you drive there could be something seriously wrong. Give the car a good run and, again, trust your instinct.

Independent inspections

The AA recommends getting an independent vehicle inspection by the professionals. We understand you might have limited funds and want to spend all your cash on the car, but investing in a vehicle inspection can save you thousands in the long run.

When you buy a car, you may have several questions about its condition and safety that you can't answer yourself, and you may not be sure the seller can answer either. When it comes to a vehicle’s condition and safety – assume nothing. An independent AA Pre Purchase Vehicle Inspection will give you peace of mind.

Regular servicing

Generally, motorists try to spend as little on their vehicle as possible, so when money’s short it can be tempting to skip a service. But, by choosing not to look after your vehicle properly, you run the risk of racking up much larger bills later down the line or, even worse, unwittingly discovering the problem when you’re driving the car and putting yourself, passengers, and other road users in danger.

An AA Bronze Service™ is a 26-point check which is designed to meet the servicing requirements of most used cars. The AA recommends a service every six months or 10,000 km to test or inspect fluids, filters and only recommends items that need replacing.

Bargains galore

In NZ we’re blessed with an abundance of used vehicles, so even on a tight budget you can be reasonably selective. You might not get your dream car, but with a bit of patience and compromise, there are some pretty good vehicles out there.