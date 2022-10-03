AA BUYER’S GUIDE: NZ’s top hybrid vehicles

The booming popularity of battery-electric vehicles dominates the headlines, but sales of petrol and plug-in hybrids has also been growing. Petrol-hybrid (non-plug-in, “self-charging”) models combine a petrol engine with a battery motor to give you the practicality of a petrol car, low running costs, and a Clean Car rebate.

Here we take a look at the three best-selling passenger petrol-hybrid models for the first half of 2022.

Honda Jazz e:HEV

The Honda Jazz e:HEV is a clear winner, making up almost a third of all petrol-hybrid sales in the first eight months of the year. Affordable, practical and stylish, it has excellent safety credentials and switches smoothly between its petrol and electric engines.

The Jazz is well-known for its Magic Seats, which fold flat or flip up, so you have 18 possible configurations for maximum versatility. The luxurious leather interior, and heated seats, add to the quality of the driving experience.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

If you want to buy a Corolla in 2022 it will have to be a petrol-electric hybrid, as Toyota NZ has announced that it is dropping all its petrol-only Corollas.

That’s good news, though, as the hybrid Corolla is even safer and more efficient than its petrol predecessors, and it remains excellent value for money. This hatch has high build quality, which means it upholds the Corolla’s reputation for reliability and longevity.

You can choose a GX, SX or ZR hybrid – and look out for the Corolla Cross Hybrid SUV arriving later in the year.

Toyota Yaris Hybrid

The Toyota Yaris is surprisingly spacious for a small car, with a cleverly designed interior featuring plenty of storage space. It has an impressive infotainment system, great safety features, and comes in seven colours.

Toyota has been producing petrol-hybrid engines since 1997, and 25 years of experience means the brand has really honed this technology. The Yaris offers a smooth and seamless ride as it swaps between petrol and battery power, particularly at low speeds where other cars can feel uneven. The Yaris is available in GX or ZR models.