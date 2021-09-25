AA Buyer's Guide: The most exciting new Battery Electric Vehicles for New Zealand

There is increased interest in new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and it’s not just to do with the introduction of the Clean Car Discount. Even before it came into effect, volumes were growing.

As of July 2021, there has already been a year-to-date increase of 244 per cent in BEV sales. Here are the latest models for 2021 and early 2022.

Audi e-tron GT quattro

There is a lot to get excited about with the new Audi e-tron GT, despite it being priced from $194,500.

Sharing many components with the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s latest electric offering produces 350kW and gets from zero to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds. It also features an 800V charging system and offers range of up to 487km.

The e-tron GT boasts a gorgeous four-door coupe silhouette, and looks great from any angle.

If you have deeper pockets and want even better performance, there’s also the top-end RS e-tron GT (from $273,500) with a 440kW motor, which gets the car to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

Peugeot e-208

Arriving now, the Peugeot e-208 is the first BEV from Peugeot in NZ.

The futuristic 3D i-Cockpit features a configurable head-up display and large 10-inch touchscreen. Additional high-tech touches, like being able to connect the car to the MyPeugeot app to check on the maintenance status, driving data and the car’s location, make this a great choice for those wanting a small, zero-emissions hatchback.

The e-208 has a range of 340km from its 50kWh battery. It produces 100kW/260Nm.

This small BEV is priced from just $69,990, making it eligible for the new Clean Car Discount.

Kia EV6

The EV6 will arrive in NZ by the end of 2021, offering either a long-range (77.4kWh) or standard (58kWh) high-voltage battery pack. It promises enticing performance and long range, not to mention ultra-fast charging ability.

The top variant will boast a range of 510km, which is among the longest of any BEV currently on the market. The 800V charging capability means the new EV6 can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent battery charge in just 18 minutes on a DC system, while smaller top-up charges of 100km can be achieved in less than four and a half minutes.

Kia’s new brand slogan “Movement that inspires” was launched as part of its transition to a new era of electrification. Under this new strategy, it is planned that BEV sales will make up 40 per cent of Kia’s total global sales by 2030, so it’s fair to say that this model is very important to the brand.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the EV6, although you can register your interest on Kia NZ’s website.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai is currently accepting pre-orders for the Ioniq 5, a futuristic-looking model that pays homage to the Hyundai Pony - the company’s first production car.

The Ioniq 5 is built on a dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which it shares with the Kia EV6. This means that the Ioniq 5 also has the same charging capabilities. There are two choices of battery: 58kWh or 72.6kWh.

The top model is an AWD option paired with the large battery, which produces 225kW/605Nm. This configuration can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

AA Motoring predicts that the 2WD variant will be popular amongst Kiwi motorists due to the Clean Car Discount criteria. The Ioniq 5 is priced from $79,990.

Polestar 2

The former Volvo performance division has evolved into a BEV brand of its own called Polestar, and has recently been confirmed for the NZ market, albeit from 2022.

The orders should start before the end of the year for the Polestar 2. This sleek sportback model will be available in three variants: a standard 69kWh, a mid-spec single-motor long range 78kWh model and the top of the range dual-motor long range 78kWh version.

The entry 69kWh model has 165kW/330Nm, while the flagship dual-motor model generates an impressive 300kW/660Nm.

More information should become available later in the year and, in time, the Polestar 2 should be joined by the Polestar 3 - a performance SUV.