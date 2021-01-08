AA Buyer's Guide: Used medium SUVs for less than $25k

Last year, there was a very high number of SUV models sold in New Zealand, with medium-sized SUVs making up a massive 19 per cent of the new passenger vehicle segment.

With the continued interest in new SUV models, there’s been a knock-on effect in the used market for these vehicles, with a wide range of medium sized SUVs now available. Here’s a few we found on DRIVEN.co.nz.

Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD 2.5

2014, 96,000km, $24,950 ($60,790 when new)

The Toyota RAV4 has been a popular SUV for Kiwis since it was introduced back in 1995.

Last year the fifth generation model was released, and was the second-best-selling new passenger car of 2019. It was also included in the Top 10 for AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year 2019.

The model we scouted was a fourth-gen Limited model. This particular variant replaces the full size spare wheel with a space saver type for a more specious boot capacity of 577l with all the seats up.

In tougher conditions, the on-demand AWD system has the ability to split the torque evenly between the two axles. Under normal driving conditions, it keeps the vehicle in front-drive for better fuel economy.

Click here to view all Toyota RAV4 models under $25k currently listed on DRIVEN

This Toyota RAV4 uses a conventional 6-speed automatic transmission, which is teamed to a 2.5l engine that delivers 132kW at 6000rpm. Economy-wise, it uses 8.5l of fuel over 100km and offers flexibility with a decent 1500kg braked towing capacity.

Mazda CX-5 GSX 2.5

2013, 64,000km, $24,900 ($44,095 when new)

The Mazda CX-5 has a lot to offer, and was the third-best-selling new passenger car in 2019.

Much like the RAV4, the CX-5 uses a conventional six-speed automatic transmission. The model we found was powered by the SkyActiv-G engine, which runs a rather high 13:1 compression ratio and, despite the 2.5l capacity, ticks along frugally, with consumption of just 7.4l/100km.

Click here to view all Mazda CX-5 models under $25k currently listed on DRIVEN

Rear cargo space is respectable at 403l with the 60/40 split seats up, and 1560l with the rear seats folded flat. This type of interior space is generous for a vehicle of this size, and is actually on par with Mazda’s own CX-7, despite its smaller dimensions.

Kia Sportage 2.0 LX

2016, 54,000km, $24,950 ($35,990 when new)

Partly due to its more accessible price point, the Kia Sportage has been a favourite with Kiwis for over a decade now.

The LX is the entry-level model in the range, and remains popular with buyers who don’t necessarily require an AWD system. It’s a popular city SUV, ideal for those drivers who use their car mainly for the daily school run and weekly shopping.

Click here to view all Kia Sportage models under $25k currently listed on DRIVEN

Despite being the entry model, the Kia Sportage LX isn’t too light on features - this example we found boasts Apple CarPlay and a reversing camera. The Sportage packs a 2.0l engine, which develops 114kW at 6200rpm and fuel economy of 7.9l/100km.

Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 VRX 4WD

2015, 120,000km, $24,995 ($54,490 when new)

The Mitsubishi Outlander was treated to a facelift in 2015 and some additional touches of luxury. These new features included voice recognition, a 360-degree reverse camera, satellite navigation and even front heated leather seats. Speaking of seats, the Mitsubishi Outlander has plenty – seven, to be exact.

The Outlander is also capable of going off the beaten track thanks to its AWD system, with its softened suspension no doubt helping to keep it settled. The model we found has CVT and a 2.4l engine with fuel economy of 7.5l/100km.

Click here to view all Mitsubishi Outlander models under $25k currently listed on DRIVEN

There’s a lot to consider when you’re buying a used car, but you can count on the AA for tips and advice. For further information about buying a car, take a look the full range of AA services and resources to help you through the process from start to finish at www.aa.co.nz.