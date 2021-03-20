AA Car Care: Clean Car Standard, makers and their sustainability plans

The Government has announced a proposed Clean Car Standard which, if approved, will take effect next year. The bill would require car importers to meet incrementally lower emissions targets, falling to 105 grams of CO2/km average by 2025.

Currently New Zealand is way behind other countries – we currently have an average rating of 171g/km.

Manufacturers from around the globe are changing their stance on sustainability, and we’re seeing more and more statements which provide an insight into what they’re doing to tackle issues like climate change.

Here’s what car manufacturers have said about their sustainability over the past 12 months.

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover recently announced plans to make Jaguar cars fully electric by 2025.

“Jaguar Land Rover is unique in the global automotive industry. Designers of peerless models, an unrivalled understanding of the future luxury needs of its customers, emotionally rich brand equity, a spirit of Britishness and unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.”

Toyota

Toyota is worried that without the right policies in place, there is danger that NZ could become a “dumping ground” of cars with high carbon emissions.

“If we are not careful, NZ will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars.

“NZ needs to work urgently on the right policy settings that encourage much higher takeup of electrified vehicles through meaningful financial incentives. We also need to make sure that we do not end up importing vast numbers of ICE passenger vehicles. Otherwise there is no hope of meeting the Paris Agreement’s 2050 net-zero carbon target.

“With transport emissions accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all carbon output, we have a large influence on how New Zealand will progress to a zero-carbon economy. The transition to a low emissions transport market comes with a price tag, but the cost of not enabling a greater uptake of low emissions vehicle could cost Aotearoa/NZ and the planet a lot more.”

BMW Group

The BMW Group was ahead of the trend when it introduced the i8 and i3 models back in 2014. It announced the end of i8 production last year, but made up for it with the Mini Electric. In the second half of 2021, we should start seeing the iX and iX3 electric arrive on our shores.

“The fight against climate change and how we use resources will decide the future of our society – and, also, of the BMW Group. For this reason, we have made sustainability and resource efficiency the centre of our business alignment and anchored this approach in all divisions. We see this as an important building block for successfully shaping our future, since our business model and sustainability are inseparable for us.”

Volvo

Volvo has recently announced plans to become a fully electric car maker by 2030. On the same day, the Swedish manufacturer announced its first pure EV – the C40 Recharge (see page 6 of this issue).

“Based on the CMA vehicle platform, the C40 builds on the popularity of the XC40 and will be aimed at a younger demographic - providing them with all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design.

“In line with our sustainability objectives, the C40 will be the first Volvo model to be completely leather-free.”

Mercedes-Benz

At the start of 2021, Mercedes-Benz announced that it has tripled sales of its Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and EVs.

“We more than tripled sales of plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars. Demand for these vehicles increased sharply, especially towards the end of the year. Our internal forecasts for 2020 indicate that we will have achieved the European CO2 targets for passenger cars last year. We will continue to push forward with our ‘Electric First’ strategy and the further expansion of our electric model initiative. Based on our current knowledge, we expect to meet the CO2 targets in Europe again in 2021.”

Nissan

Nissan recently announced a goal of carbon neutrality across the company’s entire operations by 2050, and pledge that every all-new Nissan vehicle will be electrified by the ‘early 2030s’.

“We’re determined to help create a carbon neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change. Our offering in electrified vehicles will continue to expand around the world, and this will make a major contribution to Nissan becoming carbon neutral. We will continue to drive innovation that enriches people’s lives as we pursue a sustainable future for all.”

Ford

Ford announced last year that it will become carbon neutral by 2050, and will invest USD $11.5 billion in new electrified vehicles in 2022.

“We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business and protect our planet at the same time – in fact, those ideals complement each other.

“We don’t have all the answers yet, but are determined to work with all of our global and local partners and stakeholders to get there.”