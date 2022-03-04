AA CAR CARE: Keeping your car protected from crooks

If you've ever suffered the misfortune of having your car stolen or broken into, you'll be all too aware that car theft can be a big problem in New Zealand.

The facts

Stealing a complete modern vehicle is actually becoming a lot more challenging than it was in the past - manufacturers have introduced a range of safety devices to keep our cars safe beyond a standard car alarm or immobiliser. These include transponder keys, intuitive locking and starting systems, as well as voice and sight-activated controls.

But despite advances in technology, a car is stolen every 21 minutes in NZ according to 2019 NZ Police data analysed by global comparison website Finder.

How to protect your vehicle and yourself

In reality, some of the more effective deterrents are also the most basic. Here are seven simple ways to protect your car:

Anti-theft devices which slow down or foil thieves - The more time a criminal spends attempting to steal a vehicle increases the likelihood of discovery and apprehension.

Keep the car locked - Breaking into a locked vehicle requires time and know-how and, as such, many thieves prefer to simply move on until they can find something more accessible.

Keep windows completely closed when the car is unattended - Open windows (even opened a small amount) provide thieves with an easy point of access.

Never leave your keys inside the car - Once a criminal gets a hold of a car’s ignition key, there’s really not much else that can be done to prevent them escaping with the vehicle.

Keep the handbrake engaged when parked - Some thieves prefer to tow a vehicle away rather than break into it; this is often the case with newer cars. An engaged handbrake makes towing much more difficult.

Park in busier, well-lit areas - The last thing a thief wants is to raise attention. No matter where you’ve parked, before you open the door, look around and ensure there is plenty of street lighting and nobody appearing suspicious and peering into parked unattended vehicles.

Get the right insurance

If you’re insured, it’s important to make sure you have the right amount of cover for your car in the event of theft. If you’ve underinsured your car, will you be able to find the additional money to replace it for a similar model?

It’s also worth considering things like agreed vs market value, your excess, and Comprehensive vs Third Party Fire and Theft policies. Remember, your car won’t be covered for theft under a Third Party only policy. Be sure to check your policies and if you’re unsure of anything, contact your insurer.

It’s not just about the loss of money and property that proves to be a pain. The time and hassle of police reports, filing claims and replacing your lost vehicle can equally be annoying. By taking care and being a bit cautious, you can reduce the chances of being targeted.