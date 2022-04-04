AA: The Clean Car story

Government Clean Car “feebates” are now in place, with the intention of accelerating the uptake of lower emission vehicles.

Last year we saw an incredible rise in the volume of new Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) registrations: these were up by 345 per cent compared with 2020.

The government is trying to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Its Clean Car Programme is intended to reduce the CO2 emissions of vehicles; $301.8 million was allocated in the 2021 budget to the Clean Car Discount.

EV rebates

Rebates became available for eligible light BEVs and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) from July 2021. To qualify, the cars had to derive at least some of their electric power from an external source (a plug, in other words).

Next phase

The Clean Car Discount has now moved to its next phase, providing a range of rebates for new and used-imported low-emission and hybrid light vehicles, but also charging fees for higher-polluting vehicles based on CO2 ratings.

Vehicles that fall below 146g/km receive a rebate, as long as they have a three-star or better safety rating on Rightcar and a purchase price of less than $80,000. Vehicles that exceed 192g/km incur a fee. Anything between these limits is in the “zero band” – no rebate or fee. Driven has set up a Clean Car Calculator that will assist in calculating possible rebates and fees.

How to get a rebate

You can apply online once the vehicle has been registered and receives its number plate. The rebate will only be paid into the registered person’s bank account, with the exception of lessors, who may be eligible when they are not the registered person.

To apply, fill out the application form on the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website and upload the required supporting information.

Has it made an impact so far?

According to the MIA, vehicles sold last year accounted for a greenhouse gas reduction of 4.7 per cent when compared with 2020. This was the largest reduction since records began in 2006. However, according to the MIA, for our sector to meet the government’s 2025 targets we would need to reduce greenhouse emissions by 10 per cent.