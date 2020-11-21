ACCESSORIES SPECIAL: To serve and protect your car

Nature does its best to erode a car’s exterior finish, and people and kids can be cruel to cloth seats and cabins. It’s never too late to apply some extra protection, but of course the best time to act is when a car is brand new.

Dura-Seal offers high-tech solutions for both. Its Ceramic Paint Protection forms a finish that bonds with the original paintwork and protect against everything from sea salt to tree sap. It also keeps NZ’s harsh UV rays at bay.

On the inside, Dura-Seal Fabric Protector penetrates and surrounds the fibres, creating an invisible lifetime barrier from spills and stains.

Contact: www.durasealprotection.co.nz, [email protected], 09 914 7595.

UTE BEAUTY

Utes are a Kiwi favourite, and whether we’re talking pure working trucks or lifestyle and leisure, utes go hand-in-hand with specific accessories that make them your own.

It’s all about personalisation and the options available will surprise and delight, and with many brands catering for many needs.

One example is the popular SsangYong Rhino, which offers a range of popular factory options: start with the basics such as a sports bar, side steps, nudge bar and bonnet protect – all tailor-made for the vehicle of course.

Further consultation with the dealer could take you in some interesting new directions. A choice combination of accessories can add real wow-factor to a new ute and improve its functionality.

Contact: www.ssangyong.co.nz, www.takaninissangyong.co.nz, 09 295 1660

STORE BOUGHT SPECIAL

We can’t all have a Gazoo Racing Toyota. But there’s no shortage of Toyota Store-fit accessories from New Zealand’s leading car brand to make your own Toyota a bit more special.

Toyota offers several tiers of accessories, including Genuine and T Custom. Both are factory developed extras that carry brand-backed warranties (2yr/100,000km for the former and 3yr/100,000km for the latter if fitted when the vehicle is new).

There’s also a Toyota Associate Supplier Programme (TASP) that brings together approved products from external companies including Recaro child seats, Rhino Rack and DTM wheels.