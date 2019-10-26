Attainable luxury: three exquisite machines with bargain prices

Depreciation is one of the biggest drawbacks to buying a new car. The common depreciation amount of about 50 per cent over the first three to five years can amount to a small fortune when it comes to luxury cars. On the flipside, this means the used car market can offer great value when shopping for these types of cars.

We had a scout online over the past few weeks to see if we could find some exceptional vehicles that are on sale for considerably less than their original RRP.

2016 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

Used price: $79,999

New price: $164,900

This sedan sports a bi-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine and produces 375kW and 700Nm with 0-100km/h in just 4s.

It has a 5-star ANCAP rating, due to features like pedestrian avoidance with braking and low-speed crash avoidance. It has leather heated front seats and panoramic glass roof.

The C63 AMG we looked at had an optional “night package”, which included tinted windows, black accents and an adjustable AMG performance exhaust system. These packages can cost thousands, so finding a car with these extras and only 31,500km on the clock sweetens the deal.

2013 Maserati Quattroporte Sportline GTS

Used Price: $60,000

New price: $295,000

The Maserati Quattroporte (Italian for “four door”) saloon features the Ferrari F140 V8 4.7l engine, developing 336kW and 510Nm of torque.

The car boasts Italian styling and comes with a premium sound system, with carbon fibre finishing accents, and a cool box in the centre console.

Despite the age of the Quattroporte we looked at, it had only covered 33,000km and included side airbags, electronic stability control and active-cornering bi-xenon headlights.

Tips

If you are tempted by a used luxury car always ensure you choose wisely; here are some simple tips that can help to reduce the risks of your new luxury car:

● Ensure you can afford insurance.

● Get a history check to ensure there is no outstanding finance and to find out more about the car’s past.

● Go for an extended test drive and check for any suspicious noises.

● Get a diagnostic scan — luxury models can often feature ageing electronics.

● Have a specialist look over the vehicle, preferably someone who has experience or in-depth knowledge of that model and the faults that can occur.

● Investigate the potential repairs and their costs.

● If possible, talk to a club or enthusiast group to understand the quirks and idiosyncrasies of a particular model — they may even be able to guide you to a suitable place to do a vehicle inspection.