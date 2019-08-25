Buyers' Guide: Why buy an efficient, mid-sized SUV?
As of July, medium-sized SUVs held a 20 per cent share of vehicles sold in New Zealand — more than any other vehicle type. Our motoring advisers often speak to AA members who are considering making the switch to a medium SUV as they can be a good fit for various lifestyles, because of their practicality.
Why would I consider a medium SUV?
Advancements in technology, along with other engine and transmission refinements, have made the midsized SUV more attractive. The following new, medium petrol SUV models offer competitive running costs and all are available for less than $50,000:
Volkswagen Tiguan TSI Highline 2WD
● 2016-current
● From $49,990* (+orc)
● 5 door/5 seat; 1395cc 110kW (turbo); 6-gear automatic
● 6.1 litres/100km ($1710 per year)
● 2017-current
● From $44,490* (+orc)
● 5 door/7 seat; 1395cc 110kW (turbo); 6-gear automatic
● 6.3 litres/100km ($1760 per year)
The Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq are based around Volkswagen’s MQB platform, and are equipped with small capacity turbocharged petrol engines that feature the Start-Stop system to help aid economy.
The TSI engine combines what the Volkswagen Group has learned from TDI (turbodiesel) and FSI (Fuel Stratified Injection) engine technologies.
The benefits are high specific torque being readily available from much lower RPMs. TSI engines are designed to deliver maximum torque from engine speeds as low as 1500 or 1750 rpm, which is good for drivability and fuel economy.
● 2018-current
● From $32,990* (+orc)
● 5 door/7 seat; 1998cc 112kW petrol engine; CVT
● 6.8 litres/100km ($1900 per year)
It’s not just the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) that achieves good economy; the Mitsubishi Outlander LS 2.L petrol has also become much more efficient. Thanks to the MIVEC technology (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system), the current Outlander LS is, like the RAV4, around 37 per cent more efficient than the same model 10 years ago.
MIVEC controls valve timing and the amount of lift with the goal of high power output and lower fuel consumption as well as reduced exhaust emissions. Mitsubishi’s Outlander sales strategy is proving popular, with 23 per cent more units sold over the same time last year.
Citroen C5 Aircross
● 2019-current
● From $49,990* (+orc)
● 4 door/5 seat; 1598cc 133kW petrol engine (turbo); 8-gear automatic
● 6.8 litres/100km ($1900 per year)
The quirky Citroen C5 Aircross Shine is based on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform and is powered by an efficient 1.6L, four-cylinder PureTech engine — aided by the inclusion of start-stop technology.
The C5 Shine also uses the new efficient EAT8 automatic gearbox, which reduces its fuel consumption by 7 per cent when compared with the 6-speed automatic variant.
● From $34,990* (Toyota driveaway price)
● 5 door/5 seat; 1986cc 127kW; CVT
● 6 litres/100km ($1680 a year)
The RAV4 has always been a popular choice of car with Kiwi drivers and technology has helped to improve efficiency over the past decade. The new 2019 RAV4 GX has a combined fuel consumption of just 6 litres per 100km and CO2 emissions of just 140g/km — for comparison, a 2009 RAV4 consumed more than 37 per cent more fuel over 100km.
The front-wheel drive petrol GX model features a newly designed 127kW/203Nm 2.0 litre direct injection petrol engine for increased economy coupled with a direct-shift CVT combination.
*All prices are correct as of August 20, 2019