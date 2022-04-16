DRIVEN EXPLAINS PART 5: Can a hybrid tow?

You might be thinking about a hybrid electrified vehicle (HEV) for your next new car. But the burning question for many Kiwis is: can a HEV still tow?

The answer is yes. Many HEVs can tow, with various models offering different capacities. For example, the latest Toyota Highlander can tow up to two tonnes. Individual HEV dealerships will be able to tell you which models suit your needs.

Towing with a HEV is pretty much the same as towing with a normal car; you don’t need to give special thought to the engine or battery. And with new technology like automatic trailer sway control and a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines to help with hitching, there are even more reasons to justify an upgrade.

When you need your vehicle to deliver everything it can muster, the hybrid powertrain provides an electric boost that a conventional petrol engine just can’t draw upon, ensuring maximum power is delivered when you need it most.

It’s all about efficiency. While a hybrid still works to save fuel when it can, under light load or at low speed, it also knows there’s a job to do and can handle any situation – just like a petrol car can.

A hybrid can make a lot of sense, even if you do a lot of towing. Because like a home away from home, it offers the best of both worlds: the ability to tow, but also reduce your carbon footprint.