Family friendly cars for $15k? Here's what we'd buy

Times are tough, so for a family in need of some practical space, but one without a new car budget, what are the choices? With almost 50,000 listings of used cars for sale, DRIVEN.co.nz has what you need. Our 60-Second Sell series delves into the use car market to see what's currently for sale, live for sale right now, for a sample and example of what's on offer.

Our three DRIVEN writers scour the offerings, pick what they like, and they think works best for their own situation, along with what is a potentially good buy. As it's the used car market, we are talking exact, specific cars here, so everything from price to kilometres, to options and accessories fitted come into the buying picture. And of course condition.

With DRIVEN's listings filter of $15,000, that resulted in 17,000 used car options, so our team dug into what they thought was a good used car buy for a family, even with convertibles as an option, with $15,000 to spend; here's what they found...

Click here to watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN