Forget being sensible: here are five summer fun cars for less than $30k

Now is the perfect time to find that special car for some summer cruising. Whether it’s sporty, quirky or luxurious, there are thousands of options to be had for under $30,000.

Granted, these might not the most practical of choices, but let’s face it – there’s more to being behind the wheel than simply getting from A to B, especially in the summer. Here are some of the gems we’ve spotted on DRIVEN.co.nz.

Subaru BRZ: 2015, 45,000km, $25,000

If you enjoy the throb of a 2.0l boxer engine, then the Subaru BRZ is an enticing choice. It’s not exactly the typical station wagon or crossover that comes to mind when you think of Subaru, but it’s a lot of fun to drive.

The BRZ was jointly developed with Toyota and breaks away from the typical AWD that Subaru is renowned for, in favour of rear-drive.

If the Subaru marque is not your preference, you can also opt for the much more common Toyota 86 (which is pretty much the same car).

Mazda MX-5: 2015, 125,000km, $26,000

This is an exciting option, despite offering a 1.5l engine with just 96kW of power at a screaming 7000rpm.

With fuel consumption of 6.1 litres per 100km, you’ll also be beaming when it comes to refuelling.

Just like the rest of the Mazda family, the latest MX-5 basks in “Kodo: soul of motion design” styling.

Abarth 500: 2016, 40,000km, $25,000

This is no ordinary Fiat 500. Yes, it still maintains that “cutesy” appearance, bit it’s truly a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

The Abarth is performance tuned. Not just the engine, but bigger brakes, anti-roll bars and tighter suspension.

Although it’s not the most spacious for backseat passengers, it’s perfect for a couple heading on a summer weekend getaway.

Mini Cooper S: 2014, 89,000km, $23,000

With a car this good and iconic, we expect it to eventually appreciate in value. Look out for models with the option packs that Mini is known for, such as “Chilli”, “Pepper” or “Excitement”.

The Cooper S 2.0l turbocharged engine adds spice with 141kW, but it’s also fuel-friendly with 5.5l/100km. If you stretch its legs on the open road, this reduces even further to just 4.7l/100km, enviable even by today’s standards.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo: 2010, 122,000km, $29,000

If you want to chauffeur the family around in style, this could be the ticket.

Thanks to the ravages of depreciation, this model would have set you back around $270,000 new (excluding any of the pricy add-ons), but today you are able to own this 4.8l V8 turbocharged rocket for a fraction of that.

Look out for power-operated leather seats, an electric tailgate and full air suspension as worthwhile extras.

Just do it

This is only a taste of what is currently on offer on the used car market, and in these restrictive times why not splurge on something to make life a bit more fun?

These vehicles are sure to leave you with smile on your face this summer.