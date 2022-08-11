MUM’S THE WORD: Car seat essentials and accessories

We’ve talked about choosing a car seat and installing it correctly. But what do you do if your child absolutely hates sitting in the car?

We’ve all been there: listening to fussing, crying, or even screaming from the back of the car. It’s not nice, especially when you’re sitting in traffic and can’t pull over.

While there’s no magic wand to wave to make your child enjoy the ride, there are some things you can do to make it more comfy. Here are some essentials and accessories to make travelling with kids a little easier.

Mirrors for rear-facing children

When a child is in a rear facing seat, it’s so handy to be able to see them (and for them to be able to see you). Having a decent, sturdy mirror on the rear-seat headrest is an essential. They don’t have to be expensive either; you can pick them up for anything between $10-$50.

Sunshades

One of the number one things that upsets my toddler in the car is the sun in his eyes. There are all sorts of different sunshades you can purchase that fit either on or around the window, so it’s up to personal preference and budget. But in an ideal world, you’d have one that covers as much of the window as possible.

Some cars, like our long-term Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV VRX, even have window shades built in. This is a game-changer, as they fit the window perfectly and you don’t have to muck about with installation.

Airflow

Regardless of the season, having good airflow in the back is super important for comfort. Older cars don’t usually have air vents in the back; if that’s the case it might be worth investing in a car seat that includes ventilation.

Most modern cars do have ventilation outlets in the rear. Some even have their own rear climate control, to help keep your child at the perfect temp.

Cupholders

We all know that snacks are the way to a child’s heart. Well... it’ll keep them distracted for a while at least. Cupholders are not only useful for holding snacks and drinks, but also toys and dummies. Some car seats come with cup holders built in, but otherwise you can just use the ones in the car or buy clip-ins.

Toys

Toys are a great way to keep a child entertained while sitting in the car. But, if your kid is anything like mine, the toys will be played with for five minutes before being thrown down the side of the seat.

For longer trips, when I know my toddler is bound to get extra bored, I’ll keep a basket of toys close by. That way, when he throws one out of reach, I’ve always got more on hand to pass back.

What not to do

As parents, we all want to make kids more comfortable, but not to the detriment of safety. So, it’s important not to add extras to car seats. This includes things like towels, pillows, and blankets. It’s also a no-no to add extra padding or inserts that aren't approved by the car seat manufacturer.

You want the harness to be as close as possible to your baby’s body. This means you should take off coats, jackets or thick tops before putting a child into a car seat.

Of course, you can add a blanket after they’re buckled in safely, but adding things underneath the harness or seatbelt can make it less effective in a crash.

There’s no magic trick that will make your kid enjoy the car. But here’s hoping your ride becomes a bit smoother.