Performance sedans under $80K? Here's what we'd buy

Long before SUVs ruled the vehicle world, sedans were plentiful both on the road and in showrooms, but those days are long gone. So when we tasked ourselves with finding three performance sedans for under $80,000, it proved a little difficult.

We managed to find a few solid choices, and here's why we'd spend our own money on the family-hauling beasts.

Like what you see, or don’t? Then vote in the poll below.

Editor, Dean Evans: Kia Stinger GT

I am speed. So says Lightning McQueen in the opening sequence of the very first Disney Cars movie. And speed is good. Who would pass up speed? Performance sedans and Kia had no real correlation until the range-topping Stinger sedan arrived, and the fast five-door offers either a 2.0-litre turbo four with 182kW, or a 3.3l twin-turbo V6 throwing up 274kW. A win either way, but with $80k to play with, you’d have to go for the V6 GT Sport. Updated for 2021 include a full suite of safety gear and bi-modal exhaust (and its accompanying 2kW boost), 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, Nappa leather and 64 colour mood lighting. Must have mood lighting.

Equally capable as an everyday family car as much as a grand tourer, the Stinger punches well above its brand, and offers comfort and tech and while it’s an auto only, there is paddle shifting to offer a little more involvement. Remove the badges, and even badge-snobs like Sam Wallace wouldn’t be able to rubbish the Stinger, as it offers so much.

And at $69,990, there’s plenty of room under the price-cap to put the others to shame with the GT, much less the $10k cheaper turbo-four version. Need I say any more? Of course not, Stinger rules!

I am speed. So says Lightning McQueen in the opening sequence of the very first Disney Cars movie. And speed is good. Who would pass up speed? Performance sedans and Kia had no real correlation until the range-topping Stinger sedan arrived, and the fast five-door offers either a 2.0-litre turbo four with 182kW, or a 3.3l twin-turbo V6 throwing up 274kW. A win either way, but with $80k to play with, you’d have to go for the V6 GT Sport. Updated for 2021 include a full suite of safety gear and bi-modal exhaust (and its accompanying 2kW boost), 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, Nappa leather and 64 colour mood lighting. Must have mood lighting.

Equally capable as an everyday family car as much as a grand tourer, the Stinger punches well above its brand, and offers comfort and tech and while it’s an auto only, there is paddle shifting to offer a little more involvement. Remove the badges, and even badge-snobs like Sam Wallace wouldn’t be able to rubbish the Stinger, as it offers so much.

And at $69,990, there’s plenty of room under the price-cap to put the others to shame with the GT, much less the $10k cheaper turbo-four version. Need I say any more? Of course not, Stinger rules!

Click here to view all Kia Stinger listings on DRIVEN

Deputy Editor, David Linklater: Lexus IS300 F Sport

The sad thing about this particular Expert Car Picks exercise is that you realise how few sedans are still on sale. Not that long ago, a quick three-box four-door would have been the go-to for an enthusiast with a generous (not over over-the-top) budget.

Now, it’s really just the premium European brands that are hanging onto the old ways. Oh and Lexus, which is Toyota’s idea of a premium European brand.

Our $80k spend can’t really get you an enthusiast-oriented BMW 3-series or Mercedes-Benz C-Class (two of my favourites in this genre), but spend every dollar and you can drive away in the Lexus IS300 F Sport.

The IS is a proper rear-drive sports sedan and in “300” guise you get a punchy 180kW 2.0l turbo engine and slick 8-speed automatic. The IS was originally created as Toyota’s answer to the BMW 3 Series and that still shows in the way it steers and handles. It’s completely driver-centric.

The F Sport package adds plenty of dress-up stuff (not that the IS is exactly subtle anyway), sports suspension, an extra drive mode and the “LFA inspired” F Sport Meter in the dashboard that slides back and forth depending on the drive mode. Yes, that’s gimmicky, but delightful all the same. Try it, you’ll love it.

Click here to view all Lexus IS300 listings on DRIVEN

Digital Writer, Andrew Sluys: Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce

In my opinion, the Alfa Romeo Giulia is the best-looking sedan that is currently on sale, and if that isn’t enough to convince you of my choice, what’s about to come will only sweeten the deal.

To address the obvious, I didn’t go for the range-topping Quadrifoglio due to the fact that it sails well past the budget, starting at a hefty $124,990. The Veloce on the other hand falls comfortably within the budget with a starting price of $72,990.

Like the ‘Veloce’ name implies, it is quite a speedy package, with 206kW and 400Nm on offer from the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine beneath the bonnet. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission making the 0-100km/h time of 5.7-seconds possible.

This rev-happy little lump will make peak power at 5250rpm and provide all of its torque from 2250rpm, pinning you to your seat as any good performance sedan should. Did I also mention that it comes will a limited-slip differential out back?

On the inside, the Giulia is undoubtedly Italian, with a thin-rimmed three-spoke steering wheel sitting in front of the analogue gauge cluster. The aluminium shift paddles are also mounted to the column rather than the steering wheel, meaning you’ll always know which one is up when you’re making the most of that limited-slip diff.

Lastly, this Alfa has been described by numerous parties as the luxury sedan to get if you’re a fan of driver-focused cars. Sure the BMWs and Mercedes-Benz models at this price point might come with extra tech, but it’s the driving dynamics of this Guilia that shine through.

Click here to view all Alfa Romeo Giulia listings on DRIVEN