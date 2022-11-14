Put in charge: NZ EV chargers explained

Electric vehicles and chargers are appearing everywhere, and with that increase in demand and popularity, we thought it’s time to provide a bit of clarity around EV chargers, and the typical differences between portable, home and public chargers.

From a three-pin home AC wall socket portable charger to a DC public hyper charger, the difference to charge a vehicle could be as little at 5 mins or as much as 50 hours, so let’s look into the current state of current feeders.