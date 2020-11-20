Putting the boot in: the best new and used road-trip-ready sedans

Road trips can be a bit of a mixed bag. One minute, you can be stuck in an extended weekend traffic queue, the next you can be winding through some of the most beautiful places our country has to offer.

It’s not always just about your final destination, it’s also about being comfortable and enjoying the drive along the way.

There are some very capable sedans available on the new-car market that help give you a pleasurable journey getting you and your crew from A to B.

We’ve put together some of our favourite new sedans, all of which offer a slightly different driving experience.

Tried and true: Toyota Camry (from $36,490)

The Toyota Camry has always been a reliable family favourite and a comfortable, no-nonsense way to travel. The car itself has transformed considerably over the years, and today there are two petrol and five hybrid options available. Regardless of which one you choose, there’s no denying that the Camry is a go-to for open-road cruising.

Toyota has put extra effort into comfort. This is demonstrated by features like the front windscreen, constructed from special acoustic glass, to help keep road noise to a minimum for occupants.

The Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) package includes features to keep you safe on the road like a Pre-Collision System with Autonomous Emergency Braking, adaptive cruise control and Lane Departure Alert.

Even the entry GL boasts a respectable 2.5-litre engine and a conventional six-speed transmission.

Opting for the Camry over the Corolla is not a significant price jump either, with just $3000 difference in price between the entry Corolla SX sedan and the Camry GL.

To view all Toyota Camry models currently listed on DRIVEN, click here

All things considered, the Camry offers more room for your roadie, and is excellent value for money.

A touch of luxury: BMW 520i (from $99,990)

The BMW 5 Series has been a smooth luxury ride since 1972, and the entry model offered in 2020 – the 520i - is no different. The sedan features a modern turbo four-cylinder petrol engine with brake energy recuperation, and all variants are equipped with heated seats which are clad in Dakota leather upholstery.

The cabin is a delight, with the outstanding BMW Live Cockpit Professional being at the forefront of it all with its 12.3in display and high-resolution 10.25in display. You also have access to the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Driving long-distance in the 5 Series sedan is a breeze thanks to features like Active Cruise Control and a heads-up display to help keep your eyes firmly on the road. There’s also plenty of storage with 530 litres.

The M Sport package includes touches to make the vehicle stand out on the road, like its trapezoidal exhaust tail pipe and Y-spoke 19-inch wheels.

To view all BMW 520i models currently listed on DRIVEN, click here

If your road trip doesn’t get off to the best start, a warning triangle and first aid kit are also included, which has been a common inclusion in BMWs over the years - the former being perfect to use while you wait for AA Roadservice to assist.

A bit of RWD fun: Kia Stinger (from $54,990)

Kia’s power to surprise really showed when the Stinger was unveiled back in 2017. It was an incredibly bold move to bring a rear-drive sports saloon to the market, particularly when the manufacturer had never done it in the past.

The entry model sports a 2.0l, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 182kW/353Nm. All models come with an eight-speed automatic.

Navigating to your destination is easy, with built-in sat-nav with live traffic information (Suna updates). There’s a six-speaker audio system to match, which is also Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled.

To view all Kia Stinger models currently listed on DRIVEN, click here

If the entry model isn’t sporty enough, the Kia Stinger is also available with a 3.3-litre engine, which produces 510Nm of torque, and is capable hitting 100km/h in under five seconds.