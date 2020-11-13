Showroom Showdown: Which ute is the one to buy?

Shopping around and comparing is possibly the best time when buying a new car, maybe even uncovering hidden gold.

Figuring out which car works best for the buyer is loads of fun, but with so many options, making the right decision isn’t always easy and comparing between brands can be challenging.



In this new DRIVEN Showroom Showdown series, we pick the key rivals and main competitors that are most likely to battle it out on the showroom and compare the important specifications, like price, performance and size, to spark ideas that can get your online research a little more informed.

Ultimately, it’s the vehicle that best suits the buyer’s needs, but this SS series is designed to prompt, provoke and promote some brands and models that might not normally be considered, and to highlight important comparisons between popular vehicles.

We kick off with NZ’s most popular type of vehicle, the ute, and focusing on the dressed-up and highly aspirational “lifestyle” versions of three important players.

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak really defined this segment. So we’re comparing the 2020 model (there are upgrades imminent) with the 2021 Toyota Hilux SR5 Cruiser and a brand-new challenger, the Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain. All are diesel 4WDs.

Compare, research, save and buy: the ultimate decision is up to you, so drop us a message of any of this helped make a decision.