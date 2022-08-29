How to create smarter EV charging habits

For many EV owners, the main reasons for switching to electric are to save on increasing fuel costs or to reduce your impact on the planet.

Right now, the best way that you can positively affect both of these goals is by charging during times of off-peak energy demand, which means developing smarter charging habits at home.

Not only is this where over 80 per cent of EV charging takes place, it’s also more convenient and where you can access the cleanest and cheapest electricity overnight.

Just as petrol pricing fluctuates depending on demand, electricity also fluctuates too. Only more extreme, as wholesale electricity prices vary on a half-hour basis.

Peak electricity demand generally occurs when our nation is using the most home appliances, usually falling between 7-9am or between 5-9pm, during which energy prices can be significantly higher.

Energy production can be more harmful to the environment during peak demand too, as to create more electricity quickly, it’s often generated from less renewable sources. Therefore, by charging at these times you could be taking away from the goals that you originally set out to achieve with your EV.

Mass EV charging during peak time also presents a risk of blackouts for lines companies managing New Zealand’s power grid. EECA (The Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority) projects that EV chargers will use the most energy of any appliance in the household.

To encourage more off-peak energy use by EV owners, many electricity retailers are offering money-saving plans. For example, Electric Kiwi has a plan for half-price energy between 11pm to 7am with a free daily hour of off-peak power, while Contact Energy offers free power from 9pm to midnight, but to take advantage of these may require a little forethought.

The important thing is for EV drivers to know when and what their plans are and act accordingly, particularly when having to either “top up” after a daily commute or charge after a long roadie.

Either way, plugging-in your trickle charger when you get home after work at 6pm is not ideal as you’ll start charging immediately and get slammed with the higher prices as well as the higher environmental costs.

Setting a charging schedule or timer to take advantage of cheaper rates is by far the preferred option. Some EVs have the ability to do this from their infotainment screen menus or app, but this approach can be limited in its flexibility.

Alternatively, one advantage to installing a dedicated smart EV charger is having similar control over off-peak charging schedule(s) that is non-vehicle dependent, with the optional benefit of solar charging scheduling and the promise of future-proof adaptability to shifting peaks of energy demand.

Often these smart chargers can provide higher power outputs too, with the most common installed EV home charger being a 7.4kW charger that can add up to 40km of range per hour at 32amps.

This means that you’d be able to recharge a full commute (Drive Electric states that the average commute in NZ is 25-30km) in as little as an hour— so perfect for those with ‘free power hours’— or easily fill up from empty overnight.

However, these times of peak energy demand are not set in stone. As New Zealand’s electric vehicle fleet continues to grow and customers take advantage of discounted energy rates, energy demand will increase overnight and shift this time of use landscape.

Local trials are currently underway for smart chargers to automate charging schedules for drivers to adapt to these changing peak demands based on electricity costs and clean energy availability.

These tests also provide lines companies and retailers the opportunity to explore managing EV charging demand while ensuring EVs are still ready for when drivers need them.

It’s still a step in the future, but when developed, these systems can be rolled into some existing smart EV chargers through firmware updates.

Scheduling EV charging during off-peak times already reduces pressure

on the grid and lowers electricity bills.

In the long term, smart technology has the potential to minimise the need for lines companies to upgrade their wires and infrastructure by shifting EV charging loads that would otherwise cause peaks in energy demand, enabling a smoother transition as increasing numbers of EVs come online.

The whole idea of smart charging is to help customers through this maze of different rates and time periods in a simple way that they don’t have to think about, all while the lights stay on.

It’s about avoiding blackouts and contributing to a cleaner environment by not having to create energy from less eco-friendly sources.

For now, research what electricity plans fit your needs best, and take advantage of everything off-peak charging has to offer.