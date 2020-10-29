The best used one-tonne utes for less than $30k

Utes are often a popular choice for Kiwis, which is evident when we look at the bestselling new cars from 2019 – the top two were the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

The five best-selling new commercial vehicles in 2019 were also all utes, but what about the used market? Not everyone has the budget for a new model, but many still require a robust vehicle for both work and play. So, what can a budget of $30,000 get you? We had a look on DRIVEN.co.nz.

Ford Ranger XLT 4X2 (2013, $28,990)

The Ford Ranger is the king of the work site, and there are many examples available to buy on the used ute market. It can be a challenge to find a used Ranger with reasonable mileage and in a 4x4 configuration, but the latter isn’t a requirement for everyone – 2WD can often get the job done.

One example we scouted had 103,015km on the clock, with a six-speed manual transmission and a 3.2l engine which produces 147kW/470Nm. It also included bonuses like a removable tow bar, and fresh metallic silver paintwork and to complete a set of factory alloy wheels.

To add some brawn, this Ranger came equipped with a bold sports bar, lined tray and nudge bar. It also featured cruise control for longer journeys. Being a double cab ute, there’s still plenty of room for family and friends to ride along too.

Toyota Hilux SR Pre Runner (2017, $29,330)

Toyota is a brand that means business when it comes to working hard, and this example is good value for money with a lined tray and a tonneau covered deck. It also had added features like child seat anchor points for when you need to cart the little ones to Bunnings.

With both a nudge bar and aluminium running boards, it promised to be robust and perfect for the tradie. Despite this, there were still some creature comforts like a Bluetooth stereo with USB port, as well as cruise control.

Underneath the bonnet, this Hilux was powered by a 2.8 turbocharged engine with 130kW to feed its traditional six-speed gearbox. This particular model had covered 88,385km.

The Toyota Hilux also received electronic stability control from 2011 onwards, so if you’re in the market keep this model in mind.

Mitsubishi Triton 4X4 GLS (2012, $24,990)

Mitsubishi is renowned for offering a lot of truck for your buck, and this includes many examples on the used market. We found a great value Triton 4WD model from 2012, which had covered 109,000km.

The Tritons of this era have a “love it or hate it” signature scalloped shaped rear door, which we believe adds some real appeal to the car’s side profile.

Being a GLS, it sat on alloy wheels, and had a premium feel about it including extras like a reversing camera and chrome exterior accents.

The model we found included a canopy with roof racks for added storage. The Triton produces 133kW/356Nm and has a towing capacity of 3000kg braked.

Holden Colorado LTZ 2.8D (2016, $29,990)

We found a recent Holden Colorado, which was awarded a five-star rating from ANCAP in 2016 - partly due to its dual front and side airbags, rearvision cameras and braking system.

The LTZ boasts a cruisy six-speed automatic transmission coupled to dutiful 4WD. The Duramax engine produces a strong 147kW/500Nm from just 2000rpm; this sort of low-down torque is perfect for when you need added grunt for pulling a boat to a weekend getaway sport.

The NZ used car market is not short of reasonable examples of the Colorado; this one had covered 128,261km.

Nissan Navara RX (2017, $28,990)

The fifth most favoured new ute last year was the Nissan Navara, and the used example we found had covered 34,392km. This find offered extras including tinted windows, tonneau cover, tow bar and OE Tuff Deck.

It can be great value for buyers in this market who don’t need a lot of power, especially if you find a lower mileage example like this.

