Which Jaguar is the pick of the bunch? Here's what we'd buy

When you think of Jaguar, what do you think of? Do you think about classy sedans of days gone by? Or luxury sports coupes? The reality of Jaguar in modern times is a little different with a handful of SUVs filling the line-up.

You've got the Pace SUV family, which encompasses the big F-Pace, the smaller E-Pace, and the fully-electric I-Pace. Then you've got the F-Type coupe which is a successor to the iconic E-Type. Rounding out the line-up are the XE and XF sedans as well as the bonkers Project 8.

But what would we pick if we had to spend our own money? Find out below!

Editor, Dean Evans: I-Pace

My heart goes with David’s choice, so I’ll let him scoop that one. But my head would likely turn more towards the future, and the I-Pace EV. I know, you’re inclined to turn your nose up, but it knocks off 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, which is more than enough to move to the kids and shopping.

Range, you ask? OK, you didn’t ask, but it’s 470km on the WLTP measurements, which translates to around 400km real world – which is plenty.

It’s $15k cheaper than David’s range-topping choice, though admittedly $144,990 should never be considered ‘cheap’, but I think it looks more sleek, modern and cohesive: less shouty, especially in Corris Grey, my personal choice . Three models mean the entry level S lacks features/options expected in a $150k SUV, like a power tailgate, adaptive cruise and around-view parking camera, so better to bump up $10k to the SE model.

The online configurator offers a few choices for customizing… and when I say a few, I mean a LOT. It wouldn’t be hard to rack up another $50,000 in personalizing, like the $10,450 carbon fibre pack, $1550 HUD system or $1600 audio system upgrade or the $1300 Driver Assist pack (which adds the adaptive cruise and 360 deg camera), or $2550 for the Electronic Air Suspension.

Personally, I’m pretty happy with the way it comes in SE trim, and the Driver Assist Pack and $400 for the garage door opener.

And when anyone asks about it, I can tell them that the I-Pace ran in a European one-make racing eTrophy series that Kiwi Simon Evans won this year - giving a little more credibility to the Jaguar EV SUV. I’m glad Jaguar did that series and it gives a little nod to the I-Pace buyer.

Deputy Editor, David Linklater: F-Pace SVR

Okay, so it’s $157,900, but the Jaguar F-Pace SVR is actually one of the true high-performance bargains of the Kiwi car market.

The key is Jaguar Land Rover’s epic 5.0-litre supercharged V8, which brings 405kW/680Nm to the party. But that engine also provides a depth indicator of just how much you are getting for your money. The Range Rover Sport SVR with the same engine (a snip more power but no more performance because it’s heavier) is $209,900. The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography doesn’t just have the same engine – it’s actually based on the F-Pace platform, but it’s $187,900.

It’s not the F-Pace SVR is half-hearted. It’s had the full Special Vehicle Operations workover, with a specific aerodynamic package, recalibrated steering and special suspension setup.

There’s a torque-on-demand all-wheel drive system, plus an active Electronic Active Differential (EAD). It’s an epic drive, blending old-school brutality (supercharger whine!) with a truly sophisticated chassis.

And it’s a practical family SUV to boot. Sold, right?

Digital Writer, Andrew Sluys: F-Type R575

Don't get me wrong, electric cars are cool, and are the future of motoring, so I have decided to grasp the last straw of V8-powered awesomeness in Jaguar's line-up with the range-topping F-Type coupe.

To be fair, David's F-Type makes use of the same supercharged V8 engine, but I don't think I'll be alone here in thinking that a two-seater sports coupe still reigns supreme over a family-friendly SUV.

In this model, the 5.0-litre's output has been bumped up to 423kW, which is sent to all four wheels and allows the coupe to achieve a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds — blistering.

But don't worry about the all-wheel drive system diluting the enjoyment, as it is an extremely active system that feels very rear-driven, but can step in to save you if things get hairy.

Using Jaguar's configurator, I attempted to go all out on this model, which is finished in Sorrento Yellow, and features a full red leather-like any good performance car should.

To get into the P575 AWD AUTOMATIC model (which is the good V8 one), you're looking at a starting price of $214,900. After adding the full range of extras, I ended up at $261,000, which is getting a little pricey.

