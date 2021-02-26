Which lifestyle ute is best? Here's what we'd choose

It's no secret that us Kiwis love a good ute. And with so many on offer across the market, it's hard to pick just one favourite. But when it comes to the high-riding lifestyle utes, the pickings slim down.

While all utes are offered in four-wheel drive guises, not all are offered with off-road packages. So today we're discussing which one we'd take home if we had the choice.

You've got Ford's famous Ranger Raptor at the top of the list, but Toyota, Isuzu, Jeep, and Nissan also offer off-road variants. Here are our picks, and don't forget to vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article!

Editor, Dean Evans: Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain

I must be fickle, because when I first saw our white D-Max X-Terrain parked in the DRIVEN parking sitting on black wheels, it struck a nerve. And with the updated styling, it had already changed by view, pun intended, of the D-Max before even driving it. Of all the doube-cab utes, the D-Max has always been the workhorse of the range, and the most ‘truck’ like. Less ‘lifestyle’, more weekday worker.

So maybe I had more too to move, starting from a lower base, to be impressed by the new model, because it made such a good impact I’ve chosen it for my choice of lifestyle ute. It’s not an easy choice, as the Ranger Raptor is certainly appealing, and the new Hilux has all its improvements and sharp pricing to entice, and the Mitsubishi Triton is a favourite around these parts, too.

But it’s that white and black wheels that appeal to me, and the drive that helps seal the deal. With the semi-obligatory sailplanes giving it some styling nouse, the fact it’s ‘not’ a Raptor means it’ll stand out a little, and at $75,490, it’s also $10k cheaper than Ranger Ratpor – see a theme developing here, with Raptor as the class standard by which everything else is measured!

The D-Max’s USP is that it’s the safest ute on sale according the ANCAP, and while it shares the platform with the Mazda BT-50, the Mazda range is lacking the halo hero model that this X-Terrain offers up, along with leather power seats, roof racks, smart key, tray loner, remote engine start and parking sensors front and rear.

And with its strong 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre turbo diesel four, radar cruise control and not-a-Raptor badge, I’ll be happy with the X-Terrain - as long as it’s in white.

Deputy Editor, David Linklater: Ford Ranger Raptor

I hate choosing the obvious when we do Expert Car Picks. But in this case it has to be the Ford Ranger Raptor: partly because it’s still unique in the world of one-tonne utes and partly because it’s just so well executed.

It’s much imitated, by other brands and owners of other Rangers. But the Raptor is the real deal: a double-cab ute engineered to do big jumps and have big fun. It’s a fully fledged member of the Ford Performance brand. That’s lifestyle, people.

Okay, not everybody who buys one does that. But the beauty of the Raptor is that its OTT Fox suspension and chunky BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres work brilliantly on-road: it’s comfortable and truly refined. The powertrain is fun too: it gets Ford’s energetic biturbo 2.0-litre and 10-speed automatic transmission.

It’s all wrapped up in a package that looks hugely aggressive unlike any other Ranger; it’s 168mm wider, for a start.

I’ll acknowledge the Raptor’s downsides. It lacks adaptive cruise control. Payload is just 758kg (so it’s not really a “one tonner” at all). It can only tow 2500kg. If these are deal-breakers, other utes are available. Other Rangers are available, even (like the FX4 Max, which has its own version of Raptor suspension).

For the rest of us, the Raptor is the ultimate lifestyle pickup truck. We all know how much people love to modify utes; Raptor is what happens when the factory goes to town on its own product.

Digital Writer, Andrew Sluys: Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

As I said in Zooming this week, every double-cab ute looks the same. Sure, you’ve got fancy front ends and different sports bars, but the shapes are basically identical. That’s why I’ve gone with the Jeep Gladiator, because it’s not necessarily the best-looking option, but it’s the most interesting.

The differences don’t stop at the outside with the Gladiator either, as it’s offered exclusively with a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine. As Jeep has been running with this Pentastar engine for quite a few years now, it can feel a bit wheezy when compared to other V6s, but it pumps out enough power and that’s the main thing. It also only comes with an automatic transmission, but we don’t have to dwell on that.

What we can celebrate is the sheer size of this American beast, which measures 175mm longer tip to tail than a Ranger so it’d got enough room for the kids, the dog, the bikes, the kayaks, the bbq, the… you get the idea.

It’s also one of the most competent off-roaders in the ute segment thanks to its Wrangler traits. It won’t bounce over sand dunes like the Raptor will, but will happily take a beating from rocks and other debris thanks to the rock rails beneath the tray.

It’s also New Zealand’s only convertible ute! Yes you read that right – the roof has removable panels which can be stored in the tray for maximum cruisability (that’s a word now).

I’ve gone for the range-topping Rubicon model thanks to the wide wheels and chunky off-road tyres that it gets. You can also option your Rubicon to have tube doors, because if you’re missing a roof, who needs full doors anyway?

The only downside to this American beast is the price, the Gladiator starts at $79,990, and I’d be pulling $92,990 out of my pocket for the Rubicon.

