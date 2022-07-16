Why you need an EV home charger (and why you don’t)

In partnership with Evnex

With the influx of electric vehicles only getting greater, the common question is whether to fit a home EV charger.

“With a rapidly evolving energy sector, investing in a smart charger can help make sure that, now and in the future, you’re accessing the cleanest and lowest cost electricity,” says Edward Harvey, Founder & CEO of Kiwi EV charge company, Evnex.

Most EVs, whether new or used, will often come with a three-pin (mode 2) charger. These ‘trickle chargers’ are the slowest method of charging, gaining around 10km of range per hour. They are useful for long periods of inactivity, when staying ‘elsewhere’ overnight, top-ups or emergencies. However, when it comes to regular charging, a dedicated home charger is becoming an increasingly popular option.

There has been a lot of discussion about range/charger anxiety using New Zealand’s public charging network, but what many prospective EV owners don’t realise is how much charging takes place at home.

In fact, according to recent surveys, it’s in excess of 80 per cent, and for good reason: it’s more convenient, kinder on the car’s battery long-term and cheaper to charge at home.

It’s also where it’s possible to better manage personal EV goals, such as saving money or reducing environmental impact.

Charging at home is much easier than being at a public charger. It also offers the most flexibility as it’s the vehicle’s home base when not in use, and overnight offers the ability to shift the charging time around to take advantage of cheaper electricity rates and times when the NZ grid is at its least stressed.

Choosing a Home Charger

In its simplest form, NZ’s network of public chargers are DC (Direct Current, generally labelled fast chargers) while typical home chargers are AC (Alternating Current, or trickle chargers).

And given a significant time of a vehicle’s life is spent at home, and according to NZ EV authority Drive Electric, most Kiwis travel 25-30km per day, AC charging is considered adequate.

AC home chargers vary by their charging rate(often referred to by kW size), with either single or three phase power supply options, though for most, single-phase will suffice, and is less expensive.

The most common dedicated home EV charger in NZ homes is a 7.4kW AC charger that can charge up to 40km of range per hour.

There is also a large global move towards internet-connected or ‘smart’ chargers’.

Not only do smart chargers provide a lot of features that can help reduce charging costs, but they can also be updated over the internet to roll out new features, like automated charging schedules, that help future-proof a charger.

Many come with a ‘Home overload protection system’ that monitors the home’s overall energy use from other high-power appliances, and/or its power feed from the grid, and reacts accordingly.

What to pay

Dedicated ‘wall-mounted’ home chargers are a fixed charging method and therefore require a professionally trained electrician to install – ideally, purchasing a charger and installation is best.

Some vehicle dealerships will (for free, or for a fee) add a home EV charger with the purchasing of a vehicle, excluding installation. On average, a fully-certified EV home charger, fully installed, will run between $2000-$3500.

For running costs, in most situations, a home charger works out best, particularly for eliminating charger anxiety and public chargers. And in some cases (PHEVs), an AC charger is the only option. It works out to be around $3/100km model-dependent, while a public DC fast charger is closer to $10/100km.

Local support and technical knowledge are also an advantage for any charger, with Evnex being an NZ-owned and operated brand.

Also, if there is ever the need to relocate or remove a charger, they can be uninstalled (by professionals) to move into a new home, and/or provide a value-added selling point.

Overall, it is important for new and potential EV owners to do the research on what features they find the most important for their EV/charger goals.