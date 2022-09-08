AA CAR CARE: Clean machine

Here at the AA, we warmly welcome spring. As birds chirp and flowers bloom, the cleaning fanatics amongst us gear up for a good ol' fashioned spring house spruce up. It makes sense to combine this (in-between dump runs) with checking over your vehicle and taking stock of what impact the winter months may have had.

So here are our top tips for a spring car clean. It's time to shine!

Exterior

Yes, a $20 wash will take the visible dirt off, but the trick to keeping a vehicle sparkly clean is in the details. If you have the time and the right products (and some elbow grease) you can get that showroom shine back in no time.

Without regular cleaning, conditioning and treatment, your vehicle’s shimmering exterior is prone to fading, cracking and peeling. The paintwork can also be affected by UV damage, road grime and bird droppings (we swear, they aim right for cars!)

If you are wondering how often a vehicle needs to be cleaned, it's best to consider how often the vehicle is driven, the conditions it’s exposed to and the length of time it spends sitting under the sun. Think of it as trying to get the most protection on to your vehicle’s surface and creating a “barrier” against things that can harm that precious paintwork.

Check the headlight lenses. If the lens isn’t glass, there’s a high chance it will have a glazed look. A simple application of a light cut-and-polish should clear the worst of it, you can purchase a cleaning kit or leave it to a professional detailer if required. A headlight replacement may be required if the lenses don’t recover.

Interior

Unless you park next to a giant dehumidifier, some moisture may have entered the vehicle over the winter months, especially if you park outdoors. To combat this, we recommend using a portable moisture absorber like Damp Rid. Just pop one inside your vehicle for a few days and you’ll be equally amazed and horrified at how much moisture is actually sucked up. Alternatively, wait for a hot sunny day, open all the doors and let the sun work its natural magic. Fresh as a spring daisy!

Treat your car's internal surfaces to a clean with some automotive wet wipes to get rid of dust and grime that may have accumulated, paying attention to frequented areas like cup holders. It's best to avoid shiny silicones on the dash under the windscreen as they may cause the surface to reflect the sun more than normal. If you’re using a spray, be careful not to smear the inside of the glass.

Like a house, a car is just more comfortable if it's clean and tidy. If you consider that the average Auckland motorist spends up to 20 working days each year in their vehicle stuck in traffic alone (and that’s not even including driving time), there’s a good case for keeping it nice and neat.

It's a good time to empty those drink bottles or coffee cups that have been lying around. Vehicles can quickly become cluttered with rubbish, circulars, clothing and who knows what else (especially if your car involves the transportation of little people). It's important to consider that clutter will not only diminish the appeal of your vehicle but will also create safety hazards and projectiles in the event of an emergency. If you don’t have access to a suitable vacuum cleaner for your vehicle, you can use the commercial ones located at most service stations for just a few dollars.

Often the biggest source of clutter can come from those items that are only needed occasionally. You might be a tad guilty of keeping the sports equipment, camping gear, and road trip supplies in the car full time. Try keeping these items in convenient containers stored in accessible areas of your home or garage. The easier they are to load and unload, the more inclined you will be to only bring them along when they’re needed. Removing heavier items will also increase your fuel economy. Win-win!

For safety reasons you want to ensure the driver’s area is a clutter-free zone. Nothing should ever be able to fall near the driver’s feet and impede the use of the pedals. If you like to kick off your footwear, make sure to get into the habit of placing them well under your seat, or better still, pop them behind your seat for easy access later.

Taking stock of your floor mats is also a good idea, as if they’re not secured or the correct fit, then the mat can affect the pedal operation which can sometimes hinder the brake or unintentionally press the accelerator pedal.