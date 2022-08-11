AA CAR CARE: Fluids that need winter TLC

In the same way that blood keeps your body moving, fluids in a car are vital to its operation.

And in winter, the cold weather can slow down or even halt these fluids in their tracks.

Engine oil

As the temperature drops, engine oil thickens, forcing an engine to work harder to lubricate all the moving parts. Choose the right oil and make sure it’s maintained at the optimal level. Changing your oil according to the manufacturer’s directions is an important part of caring for a car.

Coolant

Coolant is a mix of water and antifreeze, combined in specific proportions that can vary by vehicle. It’s important to get it right, so check the manual. In winter, the coolant lowers the engine’s freezing point, which prevents the radiator from freezing up and potentially cracking.

Check the coolant level using the expansion tank, because the system operates under pressure and opening the radiator cap can cause hot coolant to fly out.

Brake

Check that the brake fluid is at the right level, between the maximum and minimum marks. Brake fluid is hydroscopic – it absorbs water from the atmosphere – which can reduce its effectiveness. That’s the last thing you want on wet or icy winter roads, so replace brake fluid every two years.

Windscreen washer

Many Kiwis just fill up the washer fluid container with water, but in winter pure water will freeze up. Use a washer fluid additive that’s designed for the job; it will also improve visibility and extend the life of the wipers.

Transmission

Your transmission is full of moving parts and transmission fluid keeps everything running smoothly. These days very few vehicles have transmission dipsticks – instead, they have sealed transmissions which need professional servicing. Check your owners’ manual for more information on your transmission.

Battery

Most modern vehicles have sealed batteries, so no maintenance required. But for some older cars, along with a few trucks and heavy machinery, batteries need to be topped up with distilled water. If the battery does require water, it will have removable caps on top. Keep it topped up, particularly in winter when heating and lights put extra load on the battery.

Before you start

Look in the owners’ manual before adding fluids – whether that’s in the glovebox or online. It will provide a guide to all the cap icons in the engine, to matching the right fluid to the correct part of the engine.

When checking fluids, make sure the vehicle is parked on a flat surface. You won’t get an accurate reading on an incline.

Check fluids at engine operating temperature, particularly when it’s very cold. Run the motor for a while, then turn it off and do your tests.

Having the right fluids, at the right levels, in your vehicle, reduces the risk of a breakdown – and the last thing you want is to be stuck on the side of the road in cold winter weather.