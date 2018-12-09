Some top tips for staying safe on long drives

Are you and your family planning to drive to a holiday destination this year?

Whether you’re heading to a relative’s place or a favourite camping spot, the journey to get to your destination can be an interesting part of your holiday experience. Here are some tips to make sure you arrive safe and sound.

Plan aheadMap your route in advance (use an up-to-date journey planner app) and be prepared for busy roads during the most popular time of the year.

If possible, consider leaving outside peak travel times to avoid heavy traffic, or try an alternative route.

Have roadside assistance and insurance contact information on hand, in case an incident occurs on the road. Observe the speed limit and adjust your driving to suit the conditions.

Consider a pre-trip safety inspection as repairs can be more costly on the road. Common items to check include air conditioning, drive belts, brakes, hoses and clamps — along with the fundamentals such as drive fluids, oil and water. High temperatures can be hard on your cooling systems, so it’s worth getting them checked before you hit the road to prevent your vehicle overheating.

Stay fresh It’s a good idea to get a good night’s sleep to make sure you are fresh and alert as driving when you’re tired can be as dangerous as driving when drunk.

Air circulating in the car will help keep you alert. A good solution is to turn on the air conditioning system, but be mindful that using A/C increases fuel use. Then, to keep that cooled air circulating, you might be tempted to hit the air recirculation button. Ironically, this may contribute to drowsy driving. Air recirculation in a car that’s moving slowly for long periods, such as in a queue on the motorway, can lead to a build-up of carbon dioxide and that can make you drowsy.

In those circumstances, a blast of fresh air from an open window will help. Otherwise switch the recirculation button off or put the A/C back into auto mode.

Tips for driving safe

●Avoid driving a long distance in one go. Take regular breaks to stretch your legs with short walks.

●Share the driving load with others.

●Avoid driving when you would normally be sleeping or likely to be drowsy, such as straight after a big meal or if you take medication which causes drowsiness.

●Get a passenger to be your co-driver. They should manage directions, music, answering phone calls and texts, and other in-car distractions. The passenger should also encourage breaks and meal stops.

If you’re drowsy, you should:

●Stop and have a rest. A 15-20 minute power nap will restore your energy. Any longer than that and your body may enter deep sleep and leave you feeling more tired.

●Eat a banana and drink water. While coffee or other caffeinated drinks might seem the obvious choice, they’ll deliver an energy spike but will take a while to be absorbed and won’t have a stimulating effect, especially if you drink coffee regularly.

●Make a few playlists. Whether it’s Beyoncé or AC/DC, upbeat music can keep your mind active on long stretches of roads. Audiobooks are also a great for keeping your mind occupied.

Remember, the destination is only part of your holiday, getting there is another.