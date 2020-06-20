AA Buyer's Guide: car security on a budget

Owners of older used cars are often unaware of how attractive their model could appear to would-be thieves.

One of our members had never given additional security a second thought until their Mazda hatchback was broken into and stolen.

Thanks to their insurance policy the car was fully covered, but they called through to our Motoring Advice line asking what low-cost options were available to make their car more secure.

There are several affordable DIY options available to make your car both harder to steal and easier to track down, should it ever go missing. These technologies are perfect for older, budget cars that lack more advanced modern security systems such as engine immobilisers and alarms.

Steering wheel locks

These have been around for decades and offer a good visual deterrent to any potential thieves.

There are two main styles of steering wheel locks. The most popular style has a protruding arm to prevent the steering wheel from turning without clashing on the windscreen or dashboard of the car.

The other is particularly popular for larger cars and is attached to the steering wheel and the brake pedal, preventing both the brake from being applied and the steering wheel from turning.

Priced between $30 and $70.

False alarm

Another visual deterrent if you can’t afford a real security system for your car is at least having the appearance of having one fitted. We found solar-powered flashing LED light units that mimic an alarm light on your dashboard. These can be attached with a simple adhesive strip.

Priced between $15 and $20.

GPS car trackers

GPS car trackers have become popular as an additional security measure; they’re easy to install and provide real-time location tracking.

The more affordable trackers usually need to be powered via a USB power source. If required, you can buy an adapter that plugs into your cigarette lighter socket.

Some trackers use the more inconspicuous OBD-II diagnostic socket (available in most cars built from 1996) as a power source, and may also have built-in battery back-ups to ensure a signal continues to transmit a car’s location even after the ignition is turned off.

Higher-end models can even monitor the speed of the car and listen to what’s going on in the car remotely. The owners can then review this information either through a smartphone app or online and police can then use this to track down your car.

Priced between $30 and $200.

Wheel clamps

Wheel locks are probably the most extreme measure, however if you own a car solely to carry a boat or trailer and it is often left idle, then it could make sense.

They aren’t foolproof - someone could always change the wheel for the spare tyre, unless you have the car double-clamped which can prove to be expensive, inconvenient and time-consuming.

Priced between $60 and $100.

Don’t forget the basics