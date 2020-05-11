Home / Car Advice / Why Ford devotes its best scientific brains to making fake bird droppings

Why Ford devotes its best scientific brains to making fake bird droppings

By David Linklater • 11/05/2020
Search Driven for Ford for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

In recent weeks, many cars will have spent a long time stationary. For owners who don’t have the benefit of a garage or carport, that also means more exposure to a deadly threat. Well, deadly for paintwork at least: bird droppings.

It might surprise you to know that carmakers focus on protecting paintwork from bird poo specifically.

That’s because it’s nasty stuff that can do a lot of damage. And there’s a lot of it. Because getting rid of waste helps flying, small birds may relieve themselves up to 50 times per day.

Who's open during lockdown? Read DRIVEN's Covid-19 NZ auto directory

Bird droppings actually contain, ahem… both ones and twos. The white is actually uric acid formed in the urinary tract (that’s right, most birds don’t actually wee). The black is made in the digestive system, but it’s all expelled at such speed that the two don’t have time to mix; hence the two-tone.

Ford, for example, actually makes its own fake bird poo for the purposes of paint testing. It can even replicate different levels of acidity based on varying diets.

The science-poo is applied to test body panels as a spray and aged at 40-60 degrees Celsius, to replicate extreme customer use.

Birds aren’t the only seasonal paintwork predators. Ford also sprays phosphoric acid mixed with detergent to simulate pollen and sticky tree sap.

Spring and summer are the most risky for airborne attacks – not just because there are more birds about, but also because paint can soften and expend under intense sunlight. When it cools, corrosive material like bird droppings can attach itself to the surface and leave a permanent impression.

What’s the best thing to do with bird droppings on your car? Ford advises motorists not to leave it, but simply wash with a sponge and lukewarm water containing neutral pH shampoo.

Waxing paintwork once or twice a year will also help it resist marking from the dreaded black and white missiles.

To view Ford vehicles for sale on DRIVEN, click here

By David Linklater • 11/05/2020

Ford
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Falcon Bf Falcon Xr6 A Ford Falcon Bf Falcon Xr6 A
Ford Falcon Bf Falcon Xr6 A

$9,995

Ford Falcon BF2 XR6 SEDAN REBEL Ford Falcon BF2 XR6 SEDAN REBEL
Ford Falcon BF2 XR6 SEDAN REBEL

$7,995

Ford Ranger TD Wildtrak Ford Ranger TD Wildtrak
Ford Ranger TD Wildtrak

$35,950

Ford Ranger PX3 Wildtrak 4X4 2.0 Bi-Turbo 10 Speed Auto Ford Ranger PX3 Wildtrak 4X4 2.0 Bi-Turbo 10 Speed Auto
Ford Ranger PX3 Wildtrak 4X4 2.0 Bi-Turbo 10 Speed Auto

$56,990

We Recommend