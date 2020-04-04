Is this New Zealand's most eye-catching Audi?

Vika Osipova-May is an executive assistant for Burger Fuel, designs cakes in her spare time, and has a tuned and wrapped Audi S3.

What got you into cars?

Probably my dad quizzing me on all the car brands we passed when we were walking to school. I have always appreciated a nice car and love the adrenaline of being in a fast car.

How long have you owned your S3?

Coming up three years now: it’s a DSG and I chose it because it shifts faster than a manual. The shift paddles also make it so much more fun.

You’ve fitted new hardware. How much difference did the Stage 2+ tune make?

The Audi’s can go from the stock 188kW/320Nm to 278kW/495Nm with a few strategically selected upgrades; mine is at 260kW/450Nm. This is mainly for reliability and keeps me away from any unwanted issues; it is my daily driver after all! Maybe I need a quicker weekend car?...

With the airbag suspension, does it scrape? And how’s your ride quality and tyre wear?

Having air suspension helps with the scraping, it is so easy to alter the height of the car to whatever terrain you are on, and I’m loving the ride quality. The only wear on my tyres is the poor tyre letters from riding a little too low and hitting potholes.

What’s the wrap design inspired by?

I came across some digital wrap designs from overseas that I liked, put them all on a mood board and sent it to a car wrap designer in America; he put it all together and this was the result. I am looking at re-doing the wrap because change is almost as good as a new car (though I’m not quite ready to let it go).

You’re on the Motoka episode today at 4.25pm on TVNZ 1. What was it like being interviewed by Kris, who (freely admits) she has less car knowledge than you?

It was so relaxed. It's always fun chatting to other girls about the car since it is generally such a male-based hobby.

How did you get selected for KiwiPlates?

Having a personlised plate already, I tagged them on the posts of my car and when the #plate campaign came up I guess they saw a good fit! #V33KS.

You seem to have fingers in a lot of burgers and cakes, including your own cupcakes?

I am an EA for the CEO of BurgerFuel Group, but my role is a mixed bag ranging from building/office management to working at events and of course maintaining our BurgerFuel classic car fleet. The cake thing is on the side if I get some free time.

Do you have car-themed cakes?

I have made a few car-themed cakes, from engine blocks to 3D car cakes. They’re hard work and time consuming… I’d much rather be out driving!

With your high-profile on Instagram, how often do you get approached by companies to work or promote them?

It's all a hobby. I love cars and like to post about mine and any other adventures I get up to. I don't get approached too often but I am loyal to the brands and people who have helped get my car to where it is now.

Aside from your relationship with your car, is there time left for a personal relationship?

To have someone to share my love of motorsport and explore the world with is definitely in the future plans.

Let’s play ‘Would you rather?’: Curb a wheel or break the heel off a new pair of Jimmy Choos?

How about kerbing a wheel wearing Jimmy Choos? That sounds pretty horrid! But I’m a car chick, so I’d rather have nice wheels over the heels.

Is St Petersburg or Auckland home?

I enjoy holidaying in St Petersburg for a catch up with family, but I’d say Auckland (at least for now, as you never know where the world will take you).

What’s your ultimate car?

I can’t just pick one! I would love to own a classic car one day… like a ‘69 Ford Torino Talladega, and maybe an Audi R8! But let’s face it, any of the luxury car brands would do!

Watch Vika on Motoka powered by Driven, today 4.25pm on TVNZ 1, or TVNZ OnDemand.