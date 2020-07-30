Me and My Bike: the honeymoon lasts forever
Actor Craig Hall appears in Head High (Wednesdays, 8.30pm on TV3) and Shortland Street (weeknights, 7pm on TVNZ2). He rides a Triumph motorcycle.
Exactly what are you riding?
2008 Triumph Bonneville T100, or "Angelina" as she is called.
What makes it special?
I've always loved the late-60's style of Triumph. So I had my eye on this model when Triumph brought out its modern classics. I bought her new, and have had her for 12 years now. She's our baby.
Why did you buy this particular bike?
I got to ride a Triumph in my first feature film, Savage Honeymoon in 1998; it was a 70's Triumph America with some Bonneville parts. I absolutely loved her and knew one day I would get me one!
How many other bikes have you owned?
Angelina is my ninth, including off-road bikes: four off, five road.
So it's always bikes before cars?
Bikes have always been my favourite over cars. I was on a bike at five years old, so I didn't stand a chance.
Steve McQueen or Bud Ekins – who’s coolest and why?
Well, Bud is the man behind those stunts that forever associated McQueen with Triumph, but I have to admit when I draw most of my clothing style from the former.
What’s the best/most interesting feature on your Triumph?
My wife when she rides with me. Or the wide cafe bars I put on her a few years back.
What's one thing you would change on the bike?
Maybe louder pipes. I have some after-market pea shooters, but I wouldn't mind a few more decibels!
Do you ride it every day?
I wish I could, but I don't. There was a few years there where I had no car, so my bike was my only source of transport. I rode every day then. But I'm getting to be more of a fair weather rider now.
Do you prefer to cruise or do you enjoy the corners?
I cruise, and I enjoy the corners. I don't believe they are mutually exclusive!
Does anybody else ride it?
There has only been three other people who have ridden her: Peter Elliot, Edwin Wright and my wife. And the wonderful mechanics who service her of course.
What do you always carry with you on your bike?
Driving licence. I got caught without it once and learned my lesson.
What’s your dream bike?
I am partial to the new Triumph Scrambler...
Some classic bike brands like Harley-Davidson are now selling electric bikes. Your thoughts?
I think it's great that these companies are moving this way, or at least creating alternatives.
