Me and My Car: Jeep Wranger, all the mod cons

Jason Agnew, CEO Belton IT Nexus, drives a Jeep Wrangler Sport Unlimited

Tell us about your 2018 Jeep?

This Jeep Wrangler Sport Unlimited was originally white, had travelled 20,000km and was one year old when I purchased it. It’s a 3.6-litre V6. We purchased it wrapped in matte black. It has upgraded front and rear bumpers, LED lightbar and 32in tyres.

Why a Jeep Wrangler?

I traded a two-year-old black Jeep Wrangler in for this model. Opting to purchase a vehicle which had been modified, rather than completing the mods ourselves.

Any extras?

Upgraded Apple CarPlay stereo, lift kit and oversize mud guards. The idea was to build a staunch-looking version of a Wrangler.

How do you think this Jeep fits your personality?

I love the gritty industrial look of the vehicle. It dresses up and down for occasion and compliments my personal styling.

Any other vehicles in your garage?

I also own a classic 1978 Mini show car which runs a Honda B16A VTECH engine, and? CF Bedford Jumbo Van with a 350 Chev.

Who else drives your Jeep?

The car is our main family battle wagon and is driven by everyone in the family.

If you had to describe it as a well-known person, who would you choose?

This has Kiwi DJ Murry Sweetpants written all over it. Just overall cool.

What were you driving before this?

A 2016 Audi RS6 Avant.

How many vehicles have you owned?

I’ve owned dozens of cars. For years I cycled through Audi RS6 Avants, all in black.

Any cars you have regretted selling?

My first classic Mini. I spend countless hours as a teenager fixing and modifying that thing. Then I stupidly sold it one day when life got serious.

What do you plan to buy next if/when you sell this?

I’d love a Hummer 1, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Bentley Continental, or a Hellcat or Demon. But living and parking full time on the ocean means I will probably just end up with another rugged Jeep.

Who started your interest in cars, and who taught you to drive?

My older cousin Daniel was the car enthusiast in our family. I was hooked at a young age. I learnt to drive on Neilson Street, Onehunga, late on a Friday night.

What’s your dream car?

Probably the Aventador or a Continental GT. Family first, so let’s roll with the Continental.

Best road trip?

I travelled 2500 km from Kaitaia to Invercargill in my 1978 Honda VTECH powered classic mini last Easter. It was an epic trip taking in the whole of New Zealand while raising funds for charity.

Do you have a favourite car scene from a movie?

Fast and Furious gets me every time. I love old V8s and I love the black Dodge Charger.

And your three favourite driving songs?

Axel Thesleff’s Bad Karma; Flume’s Remix of Hyper Paradise; and Green Day’s Jesus of Suburbia.

It’s a sunny Sunday morning: what’s a great day trip in your Jeep?

Matakana to the markets, or across to Waiheke would be ideal. Always in the search of good food with the family on board. (My kids are aged 3 and 1)

And how do you feel about technology and cars? EVs, hydrogen, driverless…

If charging was more widely available where I live (the car lives at a marina) I would be electric already. But it would have to be a truck rather than sedan, hatch or SUV. I look forward to electric cars being the norm. I also look forward to the development and implementation of higher speed public transport options.

And Auckland’s traffic … anything that would improve it? And what do you think of the reduced speed limits in the city?

I live in the city and would love to see more cars avoid the CBD. Those that do have to travel through should be forced to drive much slower, especially with the introduction of more and more shared pedestrian, vehicle spaces.

Ideally vehicles would be forced to park on the outer limits of the city and high speed/high volume public transport systems would exclusively feed people into the CBD.