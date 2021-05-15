Me & My Car: James Roque will not be judged

Comedian James Roque is a judge on The Masked Singer (Three, Sundays 7pm).

What exactly are you driving?

I am driving a black 2006 Nissan Tiida. I call him Michael Caine ’cause he makes me feel like a cool, distinguished old man.

You’re a panelist on The Masked Singer. Do you not think you should wear a mask driving this?

Absolutely not. This car is my baby and I truly do not care if people judge me. As far as I'm concerned, that's them projecting their insecurities on me!

Why did you buy this particular vehicle?

I needed a reliable runaround that was good on gas, but also had enough room. I'm not a huge car guy so I just needed something to get me around while being roomy enough that it was comfortable. Funnily enough, the boyfriend of the girl who I bought it off asked me why I was buying it too. And I said "because I do not care".

Are you a big Kim Catrall fan (and are you old enough to get that joke)?

Bahahaha! I just Googled it and holy smokes this car just took on a whole new meaning for me. Shoutouts Kim Catrall! Sex and the City just ain’t the same without you gal! How dare they do a reboot!

Is this your everyday drive?

Sure is! Gets me where I need to be and is easy to drive and park. Tick tick.

What do you always have in your car?

Okay. So I have this pair of sunglasses that look like what every dude wore in 2010 while listening to Like a G6. I whip them out and put them on to make my girlfriend laugh and it works every time without fail. Those glasses are what I use if I get in the dogbox; it usually works and gets a laugh.

What’s your dream car?

Honestly, I would love to own maybe a Tesla. Something fully electric with all the bells and whistles. I've never really been a brand new car kinda guy, so I think that'd be dope.

Nissan makes the world’s most famous electric car, the Leaf. What about that?

Not a Leaf. They're uh...a bit too spaceship designey for me I think. But you know, to each their own.

What do you think about driverless cars?

Absolutely terrified to be honest! I've watched The Terminator and iRobot one too many times I think. I need humans driving my car, thank you very much!