Me & My Car: Married at first drive

Trish Peng is the founder of a world-class bridal brand bearing her name, with a flagship store in Auckland and international stockists.

What exactly are you driving?

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R-line.

Why this particular vehicle?

The Tiguan is the perfect size, as well as being a beautiful white colour that captures the style of our Trish Peng bridal store. It’s also a really comfortable and super-easy car to drive.

And I love the wireless Apple CarPlay! For music and phone calls, it’s a breeze.

Who else gets to drive it and when?

My veeeerry lucky manager at Trish Peng gets to drive it when running errands or delivering wedding dresses to eagerly awaiting brides. Precious cargo you might say.

What’s the best/most interesting feature in this vehicle?

It’s winter, so the heated steering wheel and seats are great. And my two dogs love them! Parallel parking in tiny spaces in Auckland city can be challenging, so the parking assist is life-changing!

What do you always have in your car?

Umbrella, sunglasses… and doggy treats.

Money no object, what’s your dream car?

I would say my dream car would be a Porsche Macan. But I hear the high performance Tiguan R is on the way, so maybe that will do nicely instead.

What do you think of electric cars?

They are certainly the way the world is heading, and being more environmentally conscious definitely aligns with our sustainability focus at Trish Peng.

We haven’t designed an electric bridal dress (yet!), but earlier this year we launched our sister brand Yours Truly which sells pre-loved and sample wedding dresses from any brand.

What do you think about driverless cars?

I’m definitely new to the concept and understand there are pros and cons to not being in control at the wheel, but it’s a super exciting step into the future and maybe one day I’ll give it a try!

That said, my Tiguan does have some very advanced safety features including emergency braking, lane-keep assist, pedestrian, rear traffic and blind spot monitoring. Did I mention parking-assist? I have to say that blind-spot one has certainly saved me from angry tooting more than once!