Me & My Car: Mercedes-Benz convertible is a towering classic

Michelle Heath drives a 1965 “Pagoda” roof Mercedes-Benz SL230. It’s coming up for auction at Webb’s on June 27.

Why did you buy this particular vehicle and how long have you owned it?

I purchased it four years ago. I’d always wanted a Pagoda.

It’s left-hand drive, which makes it appealing to the international market. Manual transmission emphasises its classic status and enhances the authentic driving experience.

It’s a rare classic with just 4569km on the clock. Does it have to be a really special occasional when you drive it?

It’s not my everyday car, but I do drive it regularly because it’s hard to resist. It’s also good for the car to be used rather than sit idle for long periods.

It always starts first time and has the original radio in working order, which I think is quite rare. It’s mostly driven on the weekends; we live in Coatesville so it’s nice to take it for long drives on the country roads.

Who else gets to drive it and when?

Well, I have to be pretty quick to get into the driver’s seat before my husband.

Your 230SL has both hard and soft-tops. Which do you prefer?

In summer I always have the top off, but then winter comes and I’m reminded of how beautiful it looks with the iconic Pagoda roof on.

Your Mercedes would be a dream car for many. What other cars are on your wish list?

Nothing else at this stage. But I do look after four acres of grounds and gardens and I enjoy my Husqvarna ride-on mower. I’d love to have a John Deere one day!

What do you think of electric cars?

No thanks.

What do you think about driverless cars?

Again, no. That would be joyless and sterile and represent the loss of yet another one of the few pleasures in life.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the auction for these vehicles has been postponed. Head over to the Webbs website for more information.