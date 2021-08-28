Home / ME & MY CAR / Me & My Car: Mike Edward's car is his palace

By Driven • 28/08/2021
Photos / Supplied, BW Media
Photos / Supplied, BW Media

Mike Edward is an actor and performer, currently appearing in Head High on Three: Mondays at 8.30pm. He's also commercial director for property solutions company Gaze Commercial and chair of the Dust Palace Charitable Trust, supporting the circus sector in New Zealand.

What car are you driving?  

A Mitsubishi Outlander.

Why this particular vehicle and how long have you had it?  

I was lucky enough to get a work car from Gaze Commercial! Full non-actor life win.

READ MORE

Who else gets to drive it and when?  

Tait, my offsider at Gaze… basically whenever he likes because it’s not really mine and he is a super nice guy.

What’s the best/most interesting feature in this vehicle? 

The seats warm up on cold winter days. So lush.

What would you change if you could? 

Maybe I wouldn’t have white, as it exposes my negligence in cleaning too easily.

What do you always have in your car? 

Coffee. John Denver. Not necessarily in that order.

Money no object, what’s your dream car? 

Money’s no object?! I wouldn’t buy a fancy car; I’d fund a cool show for the Dust Palace. Art changes the world. (Hear that all you people for whom money is no object?)

What do you think of electric cars? 

Great. Can’t wait until they are affordable by mortals.

What do you think about driverless cars?   

I’m seriously looking forward to this technology and the road toll being a thing of history: “They used to let humans drive cars Grandpa? That’s insane!”

