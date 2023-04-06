Me & My Car: Miranda Easten and her DMC-12

Miranda Easten is a singer/songwriter based in Selwyn, west of Christchurch. Her first solo album, Behind Unbroken Strings, was released in 2019; her debut single Cowboy Lullaby was a top-20 song on the Australian Country Music Chart in 2020 and her 2021 music video for Country Boy has been featured on the Country Music Network and Nashville Country Television in the US.

And, of course, she owns a special car.

What are you driving?

A 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 .

Why this model and what do you like about it?

Owning and driving a DeLorean is a unique and enjoyable experience whether you’re a car enthusiast, a Back to the Future fan or someone who appreciates innovative design and features.

For me, it’s all of the above. I’ve always been a fan of Italian designer Giorgetto Giugiaro’s work, but the DeLorean definitely caught my attention from a young age.

What has been modified on it?

It has recently had an engine swap with a rebuilt original engine from another DeLorean. The car is mostly in its original “near-new” condition.

However, the previous owner changed out the centre console with a dark wood panel accented with metal designs – which I personally think suits the era of the car. The speedometer has also been changed to an aftermarket item which replaced the top speed of 85mph in the original. They updated it in Back to the Future to a 95mph speedo.

What’s your favourite part about your car?

Those iconic gullwing doors.

Anything you don’t like about it?

They have had a tendency to lock people in, when the lock solenoid flexes the lock pin inside the door too much. I had this issue with my ’83 Delorean, but I haven’t in this one. The thought of smashing my way to freedom through the windshield is one I don’t hope to have to play out anytime soon.

We see the Hoverboard; do you have other BTTF paraphernalia?

Yeah, I’ve collected a few pieces over the years, including a few props, such as the Gray’s Sports Almanac, Marty’s ‘future’ hat, the JVC camera etc.

But I also have other collectables like a magnetic floating DeLorean, numerous scale models, posters and a gold-plated ticket to the “Enchantment Under the Sea” dance.

What do you always have in your car?

Fire extinguisher, Hoverboard, snacks in the glovebox.

BTTF I, II or III, and why?

That’s a tough question. I think it’s all one of, if not the best, movie trilogies. I was always mesmerised by the future in Part II and I have always been a fan of westerns, which is why Part III appealed to me.

However, at the end of the day, only one of the movies can stand alone in telling a complete story and that is the first movie.

Any advice for those looking at buying a DeLorean?

First, think about whether you can deal with the attention at the petrol station, at traffic lights, or, quite frankly, anywhere you go. Delorean ownership isn’t going to be any fun if you don’t like talking to strangers. They can be a lot of fun if you enjoy a good natter.

Be prepared to pay a pretty penny. DeLoreans are not cheap, and their prices have been going up in recent years. You'll also want to do your research and make sure you're getting a fair deal.

When you're looking at a DeLorean, pay attention to the details. Check the body for damage, as dents are very hard to remove. Although parts are easy to come by, they cost a lot to bring into the country, especially large panels.

Make sure the engine is in good working order. You'll also want to take a close look at the interior – the DeLorean has a unique cockpit-style layout, and it's important to make sure everything is in good condition.

Next, remember that the DeLorean is not just a car – it's a piece of history. It was the brainchild of John DeLorean, a visionary who wanted to create a car that was both stylish and futuristic. Unfortunately, the car was only in production for a few years before the company went bankrupt, but its legacy lives on.

Owning a DeLorean is not just about driving it – it's about being part of a community. There are DeLorean clubs all over the world, and owning one of these cars is a great way to connect with other enthusiasts. So, if you're ready to take the plunge and buy a DeLorean, be prepared for an adventure – and get ready to turn some heads!

How long will you be keeping it (ready for it...) in the future?

After selling two previously (I think I’m a bit like Goldilocks), the third one is just right. I plan on keeping this one forever.