Another Kiwi joins Formula E: Nick Cassidy lands big Envision Virgin seat

There's now another Kiwi racing in the fully electric ABB Formula E series, with this morning's confirmation that Nick Cassidy would be joining Envision Virgin Racing.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be joining Formula E and Envision Virgin Racing from next season,” he said. “The team is one of the most successful on the grid, have a great set-up and facilities, and have continually impressed me since I joined them for the rookie test back in March.

“All drivers know the depth and quality of the field in Formula E is among the best in the world, so it is great to be adding my name to this roster.

“Racing in Japan has been an amazing experience and I’m fortunate that I’ve been able to achieve so much in a short space of time, but I feel it’s now time for the next challenge in my career and I’m very much looking forward to doing that with Envision Virgin Racing and Formula E.”

Read more: 30 minutes with NZ's forgotten champ: Nick Cassidy talks Japan, esports & more

It marks a victorious return to Europe for Cassidy, after several seasons away from the continent's open-wheel racing scene. In the meantime he's become one of the most popular drivers in Japan, claiming both the Super GT and SUPERFORMULA titles in recent years.

Cassidy's Marrakesh rookie test results in March were telling. Against a fleet of promising racers, the former Castrol Toyota Racing Series driver was not only the quickest driver there; he also reset the lap record.

That pace is something he'll require to satisfy Envision Virgin. He replaces Sam Bird, who is known as one of the most successful Formula E drivers in the category's history. Bird, ironically, will partner up with Cassidy's off-track mate Mitch Evans at Jaguar.

“As a team, it is always important to look ahead to ensure our long-term success,” added team boss Sylvain Filippi. “In Nick we know we have a very ambitious, capable driver with raw talent, speed and race craft, as well as an impressive track record for his age.

“Moving to become a (FIA) world championship next season, we know Formula E is going to be as competitive as ever, but from his short time with us we are confident – together with Robin Frijns – we have two drivers that can compete at the sharp end to win championships.”