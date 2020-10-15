Australia's Supercars series confirms Chevrolet Camaro for 2022 season

Australia's Supercars championship has seen numerous manufacturers take to the tarmac over the decades, but no rivalry has stood the test of time like the local battle between Ford and Holden.

As Holden bows out of the series once and for all next year, it has been confirmed that Chevrolet's Camaro ZL1 will take the place of the humble Commodore from the 2022 season onwards.

While only the Camaro cars have been unveiled, both of these new "Gen3" vehicles will drop 50 per cent aero compared to the current generation, bringing them closer to their road-going counterparts.

Along the same lines, it has been confirmed that the series will drop a rule relating to all cars fitting over an identical centre structure, meaning the Mustang will return to its regular dimensions.

“We are thrilled to welcome a brand new race car design to the track in 2022,” said Sean Seamer, Supercars CEO. “The cars will retain their signature V8 engine format to ensure they’re fast and loud, but will be ‘hybrid ready’ and more closely resemble the road cars they are based on.”

“These are incredible looking race cars that give a nod to the Supercar of the past, with as much attention given to the design and appearance of the cars as the new technologies.

“The Gen3 project will support the longevity of Supercars by increasing relevance to our fans and partners, reducing operating costs, and making the racing even fiercer.

“The cars will have a lot less downforce than the current car, making the racing more spectacular and putting more reliance on driver skill.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans will have to wait a couple of years to see these next-generation cars hit the tarmac.