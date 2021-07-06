Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

As one of the first big sporting events around the world to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix had no shortage of media coverage last year.

With this in mind, the Melbourne race for 2021 was postponed from its usual season-opening slot in March to November, to allow some time for the global pandemic to settle.

Unfortunately, it seems that Melbourne is going to miss out on the prestigious race again, with the Victoria State Government expected to confirm the GP's cancellation in the near future.

According to multiple reports, it also seems that the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix would suffer the same fate, with the cancellation of the Philip Island MotoGP reportedly imminent.

It is understood that these events face cancellation because a solution as to how both categories would enter Australia couldn't be found.