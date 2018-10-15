Bathurst 1000: Everything you need to know about this weekend's great race

Start. Your. Engines.

The biggest race of the Supercars calendar is upon us and this year it is doubling as a blockbuster season-finale of a COVID-hit campaign.

The championship has already been decided after DJR/Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin sealed a title three-peat in the last race at The Bend in South Australia.

But, for many, a Bathurst crown remains an equal – if not greater prize – and it’s all on the line at Mount Panorama.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year‘s Great Race.

BATHURST 1000

Mount Panorama

October 15-18

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Practice 4 (Co-drivers only) – 10.35am-11.35am

Practice 5 (All drivers) – 2pm-3pm

Qualifying – 6.05pm-6.45pm

SATURDAY

Practice 6 (Co-drivers only) – 11.45am-12.45am

Practice 7 (All drivers) – 3.30pm-4.30pm

Top-10 Shootout – 7.05pm-7.50pm

SUNDAY

Warm up – 10.40am-11am

Race 31 – Bathurst 1000 – 1.30pm

THE RACE

Laps: 161

The track: 6.213km

Average speed: 178km/h

Top speed: 300km/h

THE 2020 GRID

— Bryce Fullwood/Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United/ Holden Commodore ZB)

— Chaz Mostert. Warren Luff (Walkinshaw Andretti United/ Holden Commodore ZB)

— Macaulay Jones/Tim Blanchard (Brad Jones Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Jack Smith/Jack Perkins (Brad Jones Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Nick Percat/Thomas Randle (Brad Jones Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Todd Hazelwood/Jordan Boys (Brad Jones Racing/ Holden Commodore ZB)

— Lee Holdsworth/Michael Caruso (Tickford Racing/ Ford Mustang GT)

— Cameron Waters/Will Davison (Tickford Racing/ Ford Mustang GT)

— James Courtney/Broc Feeney (Tickford Racing/Ford Mustang GT)

— Jack Le Brocq/James Moffat (Tickford Racing/Ford Mustang GT)

— Andre Heimgartner/ Dylan O’Keeffe (Kelly Racing/ Ford Mustang GT)

— Rick Kelly/Dale Wood (Kelly Racing/Ford Mustang GT)

— David Reynolds/Will Brown (Erebus Motorsport/ Holden Commodore ZB)

— Anton De Pasquale/Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto (DJR Team Penske/Ford Mustang GT)

— Scott McLaughlin/Tim Slade (DJR Team Penske/Ford Mustang GT)

— Mark Winterbottom/James Golding (Team 18/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Scott Pye/ Dean Fiore (Team 18/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Alex Davison/Jonathon Webb (Team Sydney/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Chris Pither/Steve Owen (Team Sydney/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Zane Goddard/Jake Kostecki (Matt Stone Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Garry Jacobson/ David Russell (Matt Stone Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander (Triple Eight Race Engineering/Holden Commodore ZB)

— Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes (Triple Eight Race Engineering/Holden Commodore ZB)

LAST YEAR'S RESULTS

1. Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Premat (DJR/Team Penske)

2. Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander (Red Bull Holden Racing Team)

3. James Courtney/Jack Perkins (Walkinshaw Andretti United)

LAP RECORDS

Qualifying lap record: Chaz Mostert, 2019, 2min 03.7897sec

Race lap record: Chaz Mostert, 2019, 2min 04.7602sec

MOST BATHURST WINS

1. Peter Brock 9

2. Jim Richards, Craig Lowndes 7

3. Larry Perkins, Mark Skaife 6

4. Steven Richards 5

5. Allan Moffat, Greg Murphy, Jamie Whincup 4

MOST BATHURST POLES

1. Peter Brock 6

2. Mark Skaife 5

3. Allan Moffat 4

4. Ian Geoghegan, Kevin Bartlett, Dick Johnson, Glenn Seton, Craig Lowndes, Garth Tander, Mark Winterbottom, Greg Murphy, Jamie Whincup, David Reynolds

