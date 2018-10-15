Bathurst 1000: Everything you need to know about this weekend's great race
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Start. Your. Engines.
The biggest race of the Supercars calendar is upon us and this year it is doubling as a blockbuster season-finale of a COVID-hit campaign.
The championship has already been decided after DJR/Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin sealed a title three-peat in the last race at The Bend in South Australia.
But, for many, a Bathurst crown remains an equal – if not greater prize – and it’s all on the line at Mount Panorama.
Here’s everything you need to know about this year‘s Great Race.
BATHURST 1000
Mount Panorama
October 15-18
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Practice 4 (Co-drivers only) – 10.35am-11.35am
Practice 5 (All drivers) – 2pm-3pm
Qualifying – 6.05pm-6.45pm
SATURDAY
Practice 6 (Co-drivers only) – 11.45am-12.45am
Practice 7 (All drivers) – 3.30pm-4.30pm
Top-10 Shootout – 7.05pm-7.50pm
SUNDAY
Warm up – 10.40am-11am
Race 31 – Bathurst 1000 – 1.30pm
THE RACE
Laps: 161
The track: 6.213km
Average speed: 178km/h
Top speed: 300km/h
THE 2020 GRID
— Bryce Fullwood/Kurt Kostecki (Walkinshaw Andretti United/ Holden Commodore ZB)
— Chaz Mostert. Warren Luff (Walkinshaw Andretti United/ Holden Commodore ZB)
— Macaulay Jones/Tim Blanchard (Brad Jones Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Jack Smith/Jack Perkins (Brad Jones Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Nick Percat/Thomas Randle (Brad Jones Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Todd Hazelwood/Jordan Boys (Brad Jones Racing/ Holden Commodore ZB)
— Lee Holdsworth/Michael Caruso (Tickford Racing/ Ford Mustang GT)
— Cameron Waters/Will Davison (Tickford Racing/ Ford Mustang GT)
— James Courtney/Broc Feeney (Tickford Racing/Ford Mustang GT)
— Jack Le Brocq/James Moffat (Tickford Racing/Ford Mustang GT)
— Andre Heimgartner/ Dylan O’Keeffe (Kelly Racing/ Ford Mustang GT)
— Rick Kelly/Dale Wood (Kelly Racing/Ford Mustang GT)
— David Reynolds/Will Brown (Erebus Motorsport/ Holden Commodore ZB)
— Anton De Pasquale/Brodie Kostecki (Erebus Motorsport/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto (DJR Team Penske/Ford Mustang GT)
— Scott McLaughlin/Tim Slade (DJR Team Penske/Ford Mustang GT)
— Mark Winterbottom/James Golding (Team 18/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Scott Pye/ Dean Fiore (Team 18/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Alex Davison/Jonathon Webb (Team Sydney/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Chris Pither/Steve Owen (Team Sydney/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Zane Goddard/Jake Kostecki (Matt Stone Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Garry Jacobson/ David Russell (Matt Stone Racing/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander (Triple Eight Race Engineering/Holden Commodore ZB)
— Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes (Triple Eight Race Engineering/Holden Commodore ZB)
LAST YEAR'S RESULTS
1. Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Premat (DJR/Team Penske)
2. Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander (Red Bull Holden Racing Team)
3. James Courtney/Jack Perkins (Walkinshaw Andretti United)
LAP RECORDS
Qualifying lap record: Chaz Mostert, 2019, 2min 03.7897sec
Race lap record: Chaz Mostert, 2019, 2min 04.7602sec
MOST BATHURST WINS
1. Peter Brock 9
2. Jim Richards, Craig Lowndes 7
3. Larry Perkins, Mark Skaife 6
4. Steven Richards 5
5. Allan Moffat, Greg Murphy, Jamie Whincup 4
MOST BATHURST POLES
1. Peter Brock 6
2. Mark Skaife 5
3. Allan Moffat 4
4. Ian Geoghegan, Kevin Bartlett, Dick Johnson, Glenn Seton, Craig Lowndes, Garth Tander, Mark Winterbottom, Greg Murphy, Jamie Whincup, David Reynolds
- News.com.au