Bathurst 1000 legend Craig Lowndes keen for a Supercars comeback

Tonight's third round of the virtual BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place with a long list of wildcard entries on the draw card; ranging from promising young drivers to an Indy 500 winner.

And, one of Australia's most loved retired-racers, five-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes, is keen to join the mix.

“I would be keen to throw my hat in the ring, for sure,” Lowndes said in an interview with Australian publication SpeedCafe. “I don’t know how I would go, I would probably be at the back with Jamie [Whincup].

“I’ve used sims a couple of years ago just to try and get some practice in before going to events. I know some sims are getting much better with hydraulics to replicate the feel of it, which would make it a lot easier to adapt to that side of it.

“That generation that uses sims have the ability to literally just have the hand-eye coordination going instead of the sensation of what the car is doing underneath you.”

The main hurdle for the former Bathurst and series champ is the lack of a simulator. This was a challenge that numerous other drivers in the Supercars pack were able to get around in the dying days before the digital championship's series opener.

Round three of the series takes place tonight at Mount Panorama, with a format that incorporates a top-10 shootout. The telecast kicks off at 8.00pm NZST, and will screen on Sky Sports 55.

To view Holden models listed for sale on Driven, click here