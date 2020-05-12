Breaking: Sebastian Vettel set to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020

After a tumultuous period with Formula 1's most iconic team, underlined by a wave of rumours about his future, it's been reported that Sebastian Vettel will be departing the squad at the end of the 2020 season.

A range of European motorsport publications, including Bild and Auto Motor un Sport have claimed that Vettel's departure from Ferrari is set to be formally announced later this week.

The reports follow an article by Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport stating that the four-time champion has been offered a one-year deal with Ferrari at a reduced rate, with younger teammate Charles Leclerc already locked in on a five-year deal by comparison.

The news dovetails perfectly with refreshed rumours of Australian Daniel Ricciardo wanting to leave the struggling Renault, with some outlets now speculating that the two drivers could end up trading places for 2021.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015, claiming a win in just his second start. He quickly asserted himself as the team's lead driver, eventually becoming Lewis Hamilton's fiercest rival (finishing second to the Mercedes ace in 2017 and 2018).

Last year's recruitment of Leclerc from Sauber prompted a season of ups and downs. Vettel would only win one Grand Prix (Singapore) on his way to fifth in the standings, while Leclerc finished fourth with two wins.

Along with Renault, it's also been speculated that Vettel could move to McLaren at the cost of Carlos Sainz Jr. A move to Red Bull, the team where he earned his four championship titles, has also been suggested. Although team boss Helmut Marko recently ruled out the move, saying that the team couldn't afford to have another blue-chip driver “for very simple monetary reasons”.

To view Ferrari vehicles listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here