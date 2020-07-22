Brendon Hartley keen for Bathurst 1000 chance: 'I'd love to do it'

Brendon Hartley's recent racing career will make a cracking movie one day, with all its incredible peaks and troughs.

From winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans to getting an against-the-odds chance in the world of Formula 1, to ultimately losing the drive with Toro Rosso at the end of the season and then being one of the victims of Porsche's departure from LMP1.

It's credit to the Kiwi that he continues to be one of the most established racers in open-wheelers and endurance racing. He's still competing for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship, although he's also recently lost his drive in Formula E with underperformers GEOX Dragon.

Hartley recently sat down for a fascinating chat with Greg Rust for his podcast Rusty's Garage, where a number of topics were covered. From the time his brother Nelson impersonated him at an event, to the intricacies of driving a current-gen hybrid monster.

Hartley also spoke about the Bathurst 1000 — in particular whether he'd like to take it on one day.

"One hundred per cent, I grew up watching Bathurst, as well as telling everyone as a young fella that I was going to be a Formula 1 driver — which was probably a riddiculous thing to say when I was seven years old and had no idea," Hartley said.

"But of course I followed Bathurst every year. I have done one race there, the Bathurst 12 Hour, and it's now very firmly on the list of the top tracks I've ever driven.

"I get asked the question a lot; 'what's your favourite track?' I always struggle to name one, but Bathurst is definitely on the list.

"So yeah, I'd love to do it one day. If that actually happens or not, I don't know. But I'd 100 per cent love to do it."

He wouldn't be the first driver to make a similar leap if it were to come off. With very little recent touring-car experience, Earl Bamber slotted in alongside Shane van Gisbergen at Red Bull Racing Australia in 2018.

By and large, his appearance was a successful one — finishing second at the Sandown 500, and being one of the quickest co-drivers at the other PIRTEK Enduro Cup events.