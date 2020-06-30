Confirmed: Crowds return to Supercars racing, but there's a catch

The Supercars Championship has announced that tickets to spectators are set to go on sale for the upcoming BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown event at Hidden Valley in Darwin on August 8–9.

“This is obviously great news for Supercars and for fans of sports in the Northern Territory,” said series CEO Sean Seamer. “The past few months have been tough on everyone, and we have worked hard behind the scenes to get our Championship back up and running and, importantly, getting fans back trackside.

“Thanks to the Northern Territory Government, we are now at the stage where we are able to take the next step on the journey back to normal racing."

The catch of the announcement is the news that only 4500 tickers are being sold to the general public each day, in an effort to allow patrons to adhere to Australia's social distancing requirements. The low numbers of ticketsare set to go on sale at 9.30am AEST this coming Thursday.

The event wll include a small selection of food vendors and merchandise stalls, with fans invited to bring their own picnics. The event will also include its traditional transporter convoy, although the convoy will not be stopping in the Darwin CBD. There will be no support classes or concerts.

The Supercars Championship is fresh from its first event back following various Covid-19 lockdowns. Last weekend's Sydney Motorsport Park event appeared to go off without a hitch, with drivers adhering to social distancing outside of their cars, and teams divided into bubbles to minimise contact. Fans and pundits also applauded the new race format, which produced an unpredictable race two and race three result.

Between the Darwin event and now is a Supercars event at Winton in Victoria. Covid-19 cases in Victoria have recently spiked, with 49 new cases reported last Sunday and another 75 new cases reported yesterday — all occuring after the state's numbers appeared to be on a plateau.

Crowds are subsequently unlikely at the Benella venue, and they're yet to be confirmed for other upcoming events on the category's revised calendar.

