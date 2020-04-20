Confirmed: Indy 500 winner Will Power to race in this week's virtual Supercars event

Yet another of the world's most talented open-wheel racers has confirmed a slot on the BP All Stars Supercars Eseries grid.

Following last week's inclusion of Red Bull Formula 1 ace Max Verstappen, Australian IndyCar star Will Power has been confirmed as a starter for the virtual series as a wildcard DJR Team Penske driver alongside Kiwis Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard. It's an amusing role-reversal, following McLaughlin's stint as a teammate to Power in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

Power (who hasn't competed in a Supercars event since 2012) said that he's followed each round of the series thus far, and that he's keen to be a part of the growing showdown.

“Being Australian, the Supercars series is really important to me and I’ve always followed it over the years; even more now that Team Penske has such a great presence,” he said. “We all pay attention to what the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Scott and Fabian are doing and their success is huge for our organisation.

“I’m really pumped to race with the Supercars Eseries. And to get to race at Bathurst of all places – it’s going to be a blast.”

Power is one of a range of wildcard entrants geared up to race in Wednesday's event, which will be an elongated race at Mount Panorama featuring a fully blown top-10 shootout.

Former Kelly Racing ace Simona de Silvestro is returning to the series in Harvey Norman colours. Two drivers from the Super2 series are joining the grid too; Castrol Toyota Racing Series champ Thomas Randle and Brodie Kostecki.

Kostecki in particular is going to be one to watch, given that he is one of the most experienced drivers with the iRacing platform. He's also the driver that's honed all the set-ups used by the grid at each round.

The event's telecast is scheduled to kick off live at 8.00pm on Wednesday night, Sky Sport 55.

