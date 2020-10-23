Covid warning issued to Bathurst spectators after water returns positive result

Just days after thousands of spectators, drivers and crew members flooded a regional city in NSW for the Bathurst 1000, an urgent COVID warning has been issued.

A NSW Health spokesman urged anyone who attended the race or who lives in Bathurst, about a three-hour drive from Sydney, to get tested and isolate immediately if they experience symptoms, after traces of coronavirus were found in the town’s sewage.

The sample was taken from wastewater collected over the past weekend, and the positive result could have been caused by a current or a previous infection in someone who attended or worked at the Bathurst 1000, a visitor to the city, or even a local resident.

“Visitors to and residents of Bathurst must be aware of any symptoms of illness, and immediately isolate and get tested should even the mildest of symptoms appear that you think might just be a cold,” the spokesman said.

“Symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, tiredness, fever or other symptoms could be COVID-19.

“After testing, you must remain in isolation until a negative result is received.”

In a desperate bid to find the source of the positive test, contact tracers are urgently undertaking investigations, which include going over lists of every person known to have had the virus at any point who attended or worked at the race.

The four-day race drew barely 10 per cent of its usual audience this year due to COVID restrictions, but 4,000 reserved seats were still available each day for racing fans.

This number does not include drivers or their racing teams and crew.

