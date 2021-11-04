Extreme E: Kiwi star Emma Gilmour to race for McLaren

As it's a brand with motorsport roots coming from New Zealand, it only makes sense to see Kiwi racing star Emma Gilmour step into the hot seat for McLaren's Extreme E entry.

Overnight, McLaren revealed the new car for the series as well as announcing Emma as the second driver, who will race alongside Tanner Foust in the off-road series.

Gilmour has an impressive list of achievements behind the wheel, including being the first woman to win a New Zealand Rally Championship event, as well as winning the FIA Women in Motorsport and Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation cross-country rally.

When speaking to Radio New Zealand regarding the announcement, Gilmour was chuffed with the brand's Kiwi heritage.

"I keep pinching myself. It is so surreal. Growing up in New Zealand, Bruce McLaren is such an iconic name with New Zealand motorsport," Gilmour said. "I never imagined, I never day-dreamed about racing for McLaren because I was a rally driver.

"To have my passion in motorsport, my rallying, be a skill set that's now allowed me to race for a childhood, iconic motorsport legend is just a dream come true. I feel so, so honoured."

Extreme E is an electric off-road series that kicked off this year, and requires teams to have both a male and female driver. The series uses spec SUVs, and attempts to raise awareness about climate change.

Regarding his latest hiring, CEO of McLaren Racing, Zak Brown seemed extremely excited.

“We’re proud to join His Royal Highness to announce Emma Gilmour as the first-ever female driver for McLaren Racing. Emma completes our exciting and competitive driver line-up alongside Tanner Foust for our first season of Extreme E. She’s a race winner and has proven herself this year in Extreme E alongside a vast background in competitive off-roading in multiple racing series across the globe. It’s fitting that our first female driver originates from New Zealand where our founder Bruce McLaren was from."