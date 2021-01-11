F1: Australian GP postponed due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll told Reuters that the new season would now start in Bahrain rather than Melbourne as was originally scheduled.
“Melbourne has been – it’s not officially announced but it will be – not cancelled but postponed,” said Stroll, who suggested the Australian Grand Prix would now be held sometime in spring rather than March 21 because of current COVID-19-enforced travel restrictions.
A winter August date for the Melbourne race had been mooted earlier this week after initial reports of its postponement.
However, Stroll’s southern hemisphere spring prediction means a date between September and November is more likely.
The Bahrain race is currently set to take place on March 28 as part of a 23-race schedule.
Formula One great Alan Jones, one of just two Australians to have won the World Drivers’ Championship, this week told News Corp Australia: “Obviously if we can’t have the first one, which would be ideal, then any one is better than nothing.
“They all love coming to Australia. We always put on a bloody good show. It’s a great circuit so I’d be welcoming it no matter what month it was.”
The 2020 Australian Grand Prix was cancelled at the last minute due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- News.com.au